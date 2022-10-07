‘Stegemania’ offers sneak preview of UGA basketball

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“We’ve got a ways to go,” White said after the two-hour workout. “I’m sure the other 13 coaches in our league feel the same way. But I like our seriousness in terms of our approach and our consistency on a daily basis. My biggest issue is getting out of our comfort zone and fighting through fatigue. We’ve got to get tougher.”

That probably will have to come in time as the men’s team is still very much a work in progress. On Wednesday, sixth-year senior Jailyn Ingram participated in full-court practice for the first time since going down with an ACL injury early last season.

Meanwhile, Terry Roberts, Justin Hill and Jaden Newell were absent due to minor injuries or illness, and freshman KyeRon Lindsey was sidelined after a mid-practice collision. All are expected to be back soon.

Those players are part of a roster that includes nine newcomers, three freshmen, five returnees and three returning starters.

Abrahamson-Henderson – or Coach ABE, as she prefers to be called -- will have a less intensive rebuilding job with the Lady Bulldogs. She replaced Joni Taylor, who abruptly left UGA to become the new head coach at Texas A&M.

A UGA letterman under former Georgia coach Andy Landers, Coach Abe’s first Georgia squad features five players who already were at Georgia (Zoesha Smith, Chloe Chapman, Jordan Isaacs, Malury Bates and Javyn Nicholson), three UCF transfers (Diamond Battles, Brittney Smith and Alisha Lewis), Texas transfer Audrey Warren, West Virginia transfer Kari Niblack, Vanderbilt transfer De’Mauri Flournoy, and three highly touted freshman signees (Stefanie Ingram, Fatima Diakhate and Amiya Evans).

It also includes a highly-recruited 6-foot-3 guard out of Orlando named Savannah Henderson. She happens to be the eldest daughter of the head coach.

After averaging 22 wins over 17 seasons, the latest at UCF, Coach Abe has made it clear her goal is to return Georgia to its previous championship-winning glory. After the four-week preseason, the Lady Bulldogs will open the season against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 7.

White’s men also get under way on Nov. 7. The Bulldogs open against West Carolina following the women’s game, a fitting way to start a season of new beginnings for both squads.

