Six quick facts ahead of Georgia, Georgia Tech in Kickoff games

* Oregon and Georgia will face off for the first time in 45 years. The teams last met in 1977, when the Bulldogs defeated the Ducks 27-16 in the first week of the season.

* A combined 17 players from Georgia and Oregon were named to their preseason all-conference teams, including five first-team selections for the Bulldogs and four for the Ducks.