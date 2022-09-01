ajc logo
Six quick facts ahead of Georgia, Georgia Tech in Kickoff games

Sustained defensive effort is one of the concerns of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who talks to his team on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium during its first preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Sustained defensive effort is one of the concerns of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who talks to his team on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium during its first preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia and Georgia Tech will help open the 2022 college football season with appearances in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia will face Oregon at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and Tech will face Clemson at 8 p.m. Monday.

Here are some quick facts on the games.

* Both Oregon and Georgia will be wearing their home jerseys. Georgia will be bringing back their old block numbers in their red jersey with silver pants combo. Oregon will be sporting their all-green uniforms.

* Oregon and Georgia will face off for the first time in 45 years. The teams last met in 1977, when the Bulldogs defeated the Ducks 27-16 in the first week of the season.

* A combined 17 players from Georgia and Oregon were named to their preseason all-conference teams, including five first-team selections for the Bulldogs and four for the Ducks.

* Clemson holds the lone ACC victory in 13 appearances in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games after defeating Auburn 26-19 to begin the 2012 season.

* The intra-conference clash between ACC schools Tech and Clemson will mark the first time members of the same conference faceoff in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game’s history.

* Tech still holds 13 records from their double overtime loss to Tennessee (42-41) in 2017, including most net yards rushing (535), most total first downs (33) and most touchdowns rushing (six).

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

