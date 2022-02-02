Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Signing day going as planned for Georgia Bulldogs

Christen Miller-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting

Credit: Jeff Sentell

caption arrowCaption
All-American DT Christen Miller was in attendance at the Georgia-South Carolina game as a priority recruit on Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Credit: Jeff Sentell

Credit: Jeff Sentell

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

ATHENS – It has been a good week for the Georgia Bulldogs. Lunch time Wednesday was particularly fulfilling.

Over the weekend, coach Kirby Smart announced that his buddy Mike Bobo had joined his staff as an offensive analyst. Later, UGA confirmed that Bryan McClendon, another former had been hired as passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach. And, finally, the Bulldogs added more Bulldogs to the 2022 football roster. Some very talented ones, no less.

It is indeed great to be a Georgia Bulldog these days.

Most of the hay already was in the barn at first light on signing day Wednesday. Smart and the Bulldogs signed 24 players in the December signing period. The plan was to ink only a few more during Wednesday’s second opportunity.

Georgia did that by the end of breakfast, locking down two previous commitments in wide receiver Dillon Bell of Houston, Texas, and defensive end Darris Smith of Appling County.

The real suspense was over the noon announcement of 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller of Cedar Grove High. Long expected to be headed to UGA, Miller was vigorously pursued by Ohio State and Florida, among others. The 6-foot-4, 294-pound All-American took official visits and kept his decision to himself, it already was made.

But Miller made the Bulldog Nation happy when quickly revealed without much fanfare at his signing ceremony, “I’m staying home.”

Almost simultaneous to Miller’s announcement came the news, long expected in the recruiting community, that former Georgia commitment Jordan James elected to sign instead with Oregon. Oregon is, of course, the new home of Dan Lanning, the Bulldogs’ former defensive coordinator. James is a 4-star prospect from Murfreesboro, Tenn.

James’ reveal put almost perfect dramatic timing on the announcement of running back Andrew Paul in Dallas, Texas. The Bulldogs found themselves in a late-January battle with Clemson for the signature of the 5-11, 220-pound late-bloomer, who scored 44 touchdowns and gained 2,824 yards as a senior for Parish Episcopal School.

Adding to the theatre of moment, Parish Episcopal coach used the livestream format to filibuster about all his other signees for the 2022 recruiting cycle. Hilariously, the camera never left the frame of Paul and his parents.

Finally, 42 minutes after the 12:20 p.m. webcast began, Paul unzipped his blue jacket to reveal the Bulldogs as his choice. Officially, he chose Georgia over Clemson and Michigan.

And that was that.

UGA was holding out hope to add another 5-star to its roll that already included four such recruits. But defensive lineman Shemar Stewart of Opa-Locka, Fla., chose Texas A&M over the Bulldogs and Miami. That had been the projection going into the day.

UGA was still waiting to hear from Fitzgerald linebacker E.J. Lightsey, who had scheduled a 2 p.m. announcement.

Georgia signees (28)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Keithian “Bear” Alexander, DL, 6-3, 315, Denton, Texas

Aliou Bah, OL, 6-5, 330, Memphis, Tenn.

Dillon Bell, WR, 6-0, 210, Houston

Drew Bobo, OL, 6-5, 290, Auburn (Ala.)

Oscar Delp, TE, 6-5, 225, Cumming

Daylen Everette, CB, 6-1, 190, Norfolk, Va.

Earnest Greene, OL, 6-4, 330, Los Angeles

Jacob Hood, OL, 6-8, 350, Nashville, Tenn.

Julian Humphrey, DB, 6-0, 190, Webster, Texas

Marvin Jones, OLB, 6-5, 250, Sunrise, Fla.

C.J. Madden, DE, 6-4, 240, Ellenwood

Christen Miller, DL, 6-4, 295, Ellenwood

De’Nylon Morrissette, WR, 6-1, 200, Stone Mountain

Andrew Paul, RB, 5-11, 220, Dallas, Texas

Branson Robinson, RB, 5-10, 220, Canton, Miss.

Griffin Scroggs, OL, 6-3, 315, Grayson

Jaheim Singletary, DB, 6-1, 175, Jacksonville, Fla.

C.J. Smith, WR, 6-3, 175, Apopka, Fla.

Darris Smith, DE, 6-5, 225, Baxley

Cole Speer, WR, 5-11, 185, Calhoun

Malaki Starks, ATH, 6-1, 205, Jefferson

Gunner Stockton, QB, 6-1, 210, Tiger

JaCorey Thomas, S, 6-0, 200, Orlando, Fla.

Brett Thorson, P, 6-2, 210, Melbourne, Australia

Jalon Walker, LB, 6-2, 225, Salisbury, N.C.

C.J. Washington, LB, 6-1, 220, Cedartown

Shone Washington, DT, 6-4, 300, New Orleans

Mykel Williams, DE, 6-5, 260, Columbus

Check back later for more updates and comments.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Bulldogs look to build on championship through recruiting
45m ago
Georgia basketball back home to take on SEC’s best
6h ago
Rams QB Matthew Stafford keeps Georgia’s Super Bowl streak alive
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top