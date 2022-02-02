Signing day going as planned for Georgia Bulldogs

The real suspense was over the noon announcement of 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller of Cedar Grove High. Long expected to be headed to UGA, Miller was vigorously pursued by Ohio State and Florida, among others. The 6-foot-4, 294-pound All-American took official visits and kept his decision to himself, it already was made.

But Miller made the Bulldog Nation happy when quickly revealed without much fanfare at his signing ceremony, “I’m staying home.”

Almost simultaneous to Miller’s announcement came the news, long expected in the recruiting community, that former Georgia commitment Jordan James elected to sign instead with Oregon. Oregon is, of course, the new home of Dan Lanning, the Bulldogs’ former defensive coordinator. James is a 4-star prospect from Murfreesboro, Tenn.

James’ reveal put almost perfect dramatic timing on the announcement of running back Andrew Paul in Dallas, Texas. The Bulldogs found themselves in a late-January battle with Clemson for the signature of the 5-11, 220-pound late-bloomer, who scored 44 touchdowns and gained 2,824 yards as a senior for Parish Episcopal School.

Adding to the theatre of moment, Parish Episcopal coach used the livestream format to filibuster about all his other signees for the 2022 recruiting cycle. Hilariously, the camera never left the frame of Paul and his parents.

Finally, 42 minutes after the 12:20 p.m. webcast began, Paul unzipped his blue jacket to reveal the Bulldogs as his choice. Officially, he chose Georgia over Clemson and Michigan.

And that was that.

UGA was holding out hope to add another 5-star to its roll that already included four such recruits. But defensive lineman Shemar Stewart of Opa-Locka, Fla., chose Texas A&M over the Bulldogs and Miami. That had been the projection going into the day.

UGA was still waiting to hear from Fitzgerald linebacker E.J. Lightsey, who had scheduled a 2 p.m. announcement.

Georgia signees (28)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Keithian “Bear” Alexander, DL, 6-3, 315, Denton, Texas

Aliou Bah, OL, 6-5, 330, Memphis, Tenn.

Dillon Bell, WR, 6-0, 210, Houston

Drew Bobo, OL, 6-5, 290, Auburn (Ala.)

Oscar Delp, TE, 6-5, 225, Cumming

Daylen Everette, CB, 6-1, 190, Norfolk, Va.

Earnest Greene, OL, 6-4, 330, Los Angeles

Jacob Hood, OL, 6-8, 350, Nashville, Tenn.

Julian Humphrey, DB, 6-0, 190, Webster, Texas

Marvin Jones, OLB, 6-5, 250, Sunrise, Fla.

C.J. Madden, DE, 6-4, 240, Ellenwood

Christen Miller, DL, 6-4, 295, Ellenwood

De’Nylon Morrissette, WR, 6-1, 200, Stone Mountain

Andrew Paul, RB, 5-11, 220, Dallas, Texas

Branson Robinson, RB, 5-10, 220, Canton, Miss.

Griffin Scroggs, OL, 6-3, 315, Grayson

Jaheim Singletary, DB, 6-1, 175, Jacksonville, Fla.

C.J. Smith, WR, 6-3, 175, Apopka, Fla.

Darris Smith, DE, 6-5, 225, Baxley

Cole Speer, WR, 5-11, 185, Calhoun

Malaki Starks, ATH, 6-1, 205, Jefferson

Gunner Stockton, QB, 6-1, 210, Tiger

JaCorey Thomas, S, 6-0, 200, Orlando, Fla.

Brett Thorson, P, 6-2, 210, Melbourne, Australia

Jalon Walker, LB, 6-2, 225, Salisbury, N.C.

C.J. Washington, LB, 6-1, 220, Cedartown

Shone Washington, DT, 6-4, 300, New Orleans

Mykel Williams, DE, 6-5, 260, Columbus

Check back later for more updates and comments.