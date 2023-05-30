Select comments from SEC coaches at the conference’s spring meetings

SEC coaches and other conference officials are attending the annual SEC Spring Meetings this week in Destin, Florida. Here are some comments from coaches:

Georgia coach Kirby Smart on whether the SEC should keep its eight-game conference schedule or expand it to nine games ...

“Most overrated conversation there ever was. Four years you’ll play everybody home and away. I get it, the traditional rivalries, you have three‚ you have two, you have one. You guys need something to write about bad when you start writing about this. It’s not that big of a deal to me. You have to win your games to advance. You need to be in the SEC (Championship game). That’s a lot better topic for me, is somebody going to get an advantage by not going to the SEC Championship game, but making the expanded playoff. That’s a lot better topic to me than eight or nine games. I think you’ve got to win your games, and now more than ever it’s going to be that way because there’s not going to be divisions. That’s true for both.”

On why does everyone else get riled up about playing eight games versus nine ...

“I can’t honestly tell you that. I don’t know why people get wrapped up in it. I think with the nine, there’s the three permanent, and that creates a lot more debate because teams are like, wait, I’ve got to play them. I’m concerned with who I have to play. Well, I’m looking at it like you’re going to probably play one or two of those three anyway because it’s going to circle so quickly. You can go 10-year history, 20-year history, five-year history, three-year history. Pretty much in the SEC it changes outside of what Alabama has done. (During) the time (coach) Nick (Saban) has been there, it’s really been cyclical. It will probably over the next 20 or 30 years be the same way. I don’t get caught up in it a lot.”

Saban on attending the meetings ...

“I’ve taken marching orders for the last four days because I’ve been with Ms. Terry (Saban’s wife) at the lake, cleaning boats, boat houses and garages and all that. Look at my hands. Now I’m on somebody else’s agenda for today and tomorrow, then I get back on my agenda when I get home to people I can tell what to do.”

Saban on the topic of playing eight games or nine games on an SEC schedule …

“I think whatever happens, happens. I think there are so many things that go into this, including TV contracts and things that are way beyond my scope of visibility. I’m sure those things will factor in, but I’m still of the opinion we should play all Division I games. I’ve said this for years. It’s better for fans, it’s better for strength of schedule, that will all play all Power 5 games. However he get to that I think is the best thing.

Saban on the influence of NIL …

“Is this what we want college football to become? Now it’s kind of becoming that. I don’t think it’s going to be a level playing field, because some people are showing a willingness to spend more than others. The NFL has a salary cap that leveled the playing field. We could put some guidelines on some of this stuff that would do the same thing.”

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz on the importance of rotating through all teams in a four-year period …

“Is that a joke? What kids do we have that are staying for five years now? I just got a list on the transfer portal. That’s one of the most ridiculous arguments I’ve heard for why we should not have divisions and rotate people through the league. I don’t understand that argument. That’s trying to justify your reasoning without having real facts.”

Drinkwitz on what Georgia is getting in transfer wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who played at Missouri …

“A really good player, a great young man, a high-character man who works really hard. Obviously he was really good for us.”

Drinkwitz on the different opinions SEC schools have regarding a nine-game SEC schedule or an eight-game schedule ...

“I’m a history teacher by trade, and every time I come to one of these meetings, I’m blown away that the 13 colonies actually formed a union. Like, how in the world did they all get together and decide we were going to defeat the British?”

Florida coach Billy Napier on the Georgia-Florida game remaining in Jacksonville ….

“We’re excited that the game’s going to be in Jacksonville three more years. The reality is this beneficial for both sides in the equation. It’s good for the city of Jacksonville as well. There’s some economics that directly affect this decision. Ultimately, that’s what it comes down to. So, there’s some advantages to being able to play a home-and-home. There’s also advantages to playing the game in Jacksonville. There’s three more years with the current dynamic and we’re going to focus on that.”

Napier on favoring a nine-game SEC schedule or eight games …

To me it’s all about the College Football Playoff. Is the strength of schedule going to be weighed in a fashion that would benefit the SEC to play nine games? (The 2024 season) is going to be unique in a lot of ways, but I think the most monumental change is going to be the 12-team playoff. So how do these decisions ultimately affect our ability to get into the tournament?