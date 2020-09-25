X

SEC sets start dates for men’s, women’s basketball conference schedule

Georgia head coach Tom Crean watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: Mark Humphrey

The SEC set start dates for men’s and women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2020-21 season - Dec. 29 and 30 for men and Dec. 31 for women.

The SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will consist of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The SEC women’s basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Earlier this month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, when the SEC will begin non-conference play.

Teams can begin preseason practice Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.

