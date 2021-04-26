SEC now has a national championship for every sport it sponsors

The NCAA governs 24 sports across Division I collegiate athletics. The SEC sponsors teams in 21 of those sports for men and women.
Not all schools participate in all sports. For example, only four of the 14 SEC schools — Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas A&M — field an equestrian team. Georgia, by the way, is the reigning champion in that sport.
With Kentucky’s national championship win Saturday in women’s volleyball over Texas, the conference can now boast a national championship in all 21 sports it sponsors.
The conference claims nearly 260 titles across all disciplines. Here are the number of national titles claimed in each sport and the Georgia teams that have won it all:
MEN’S TITLES
Football (39)
• Most recent: Alabama, 2020
• Georgia as champion: 1980
Outdoor track and field (21)
• Most recent: Georgia, 2018
• Georgia as champion: 2018
Indoor track and field (20)
• Most recent: Florida, 2019
Golf (13)
• Most recent: LSU, 2015
• Georgia as champion: 1999, 2005
Baseball (13)
• Most recent: Vanderbilt, 2019
• Georgia as champion: 1990
Basketball (11)
• Most recent: Kentucky, 2012
Swimming and diving (11)
• Most recent: Auburn, 2009
Cross country (8)
• Most recent: Arkansas, 2000
Tennis (7)
• Most recent: Georgia, 2008
• Georgia as champion: 1985, 1987, 1999, 2001, 2007, 2008
WOMEN’S TITLES
Gymnastics (20)
• Most recent: Florida, 2015
• Georgia as champion: 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998-1999, 2005-2009
Outdoor track and field (18)
• Most recent: Arkansas, 2019
Indoor track and field (16)
• Most recent: Arkansas, 2021
• Georgia as champion: 2018
Equestrian (15)
• Most recent: Georgia, 2021
• Georgia as champion: 2014, 2021
Swimming and diving (15)
• Most recent: Georgia, 2016
• Georgia as champion: 1999-2001, 2005, 2013-2014, 2016
Tennis (10)
• Most recent: Florida, 2017
• Georgia as champion: 1994, 2000
Basketball (9)
• Most recent: South Carolina, 2017
Golf (4)
• Most recent: Alabama, 2012
• Georgia as champion: 2001
Softball (3)
• Most recent: Florida, 2015
Cross country (2)
• Most recent: Arkansas, 2019
Soccer (1)
• Most recent: Florida, 1998
Volleyball (1)
• Most recent: Kentucky, 2021