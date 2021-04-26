ajc logo
X

SEC now has a national championship for every sport it sponsors

Members of Georgia's equestrian team celebrate winning the 2021 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship April 17, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Brendan Maloney)
Members of Georgia's equestrian team celebrate winning the 2021 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship April 17, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Brendan Maloney)

Credit: Brendan Maloney

Credit: Brendan Maloney

Georgia Bulldogs | 1 hour ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The NCAA governs 24 sports across Division I collegiate athletics. The SEC sponsors teams in 21 of those sports for men and women.

Not all schools participate in all sports. For example, only four of the 14 SEC schools — Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas A&M — field an equestrian team. Georgia, by the way, is the reigning champion in that sport.

With Kentucky’s national championship win Saturday in women’s volleyball over Texas, the conference can now boast a national championship in all 21 sports it sponsors.

The conference claims nearly 260 titles across all disciplines. Here are the number of national titles claimed in each sport and the Georgia teams that have won it all:

MEN’S TITLES

Football (39)

Most recent: Alabama, 2020

Georgia as champion: 1980

Outdoor track and field (21)

Most recent: Georgia, 2018

Georgia as champion: 2018

Indoor track and field (20)

Most recent: Florida, 2019

Golf (13)

Most recent: LSU, 2015

Georgia as champion: 1999, 2005

Baseball (13)

Most recent: Vanderbilt, 2019

Georgia as champion: 1990

Basketball (11)

Most recent: Kentucky, 2012

Swimming and diving (11)

Most recent: Auburn, 2009

Cross country (8)

Most recent: Arkansas, 2000

Tennis (7)

Most recent: Georgia, 2008

Georgia as champion: 1985, 1987, 1999, 2001, 2007, 2008

WOMEN’S TITLES

Gymnastics (20)

Most recent: Florida, 2015

Georgia as champion: 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998-1999, 2005-2009

Outdoor track and field (18)

Most recent: Arkansas, 2019

Indoor track and field (16)

Most recent: Arkansas, 2021

Georgia as champion: 2018

Equestrian (15)

Most recent: Georgia, 2021

Georgia as champion: 2014, 2021

Swimming and diving (15)

Most recent: Georgia, 2016

Georgia as champion: 1999-2001, 2005, 2013-2014, 2016

Tennis (10)

Most recent: Florida, 2017

Georgia as champion: 1994, 2000

Basketball (9)

Most recent: South Carolina, 2017

Golf (4)

Most recent: Alabama, 2012

Georgia as champion: 2001

Softball (3)

Most recent: Florida, 2015

Cross country (2)

Most recent: Arkansas, 2019

Soccer (1)

Most recent: Florida, 1998

Volleyball (1)

Most recent: Kentucky, 2021

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top