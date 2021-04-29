SEC Media Days returns to Hoover this summer

On that front, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and punter Jake Camarda would be good guesses for the Bulldogs at this point.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

While not stated specifically in the release, the SEC confirmed that the intention is to return the event to an in-person gathering. The conference said a media registration will be conducted in early June.

Following is the tentative schedule as released by the SEC:

Monday, July 19

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tuesday, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Wednesday, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Thursday, July 22

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz

