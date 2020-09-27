Sam Pittman’s reunion with Georgia lacks fairy-tale ending

Halfway through the first quarter, quarterback Feleipe Franks found receiver Treylon Burks wide open with no defenders in his path. Burks easily made his way to the end zone for Arkansas' first touchdown of the season — and an early lead over the No. 4 team in the nation.

A fumble out of the back of the end zone gave the Bulldogs their first two points of the game, and it took them until the dying seconds of the half to kick a field goal and narrow the gap to 7-5.

But despite the Razorbacks' halftime lead, Georgia’s offense found its stride in the second half, and Arkansas' defense began to show signs of fatigue. By halfway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs had pulled ahead and didn’t look back.

“We talked to them after the game about where we were at half against the No. 4 team in the country and what we have to do to end the game against the No. 4 team in the country,” Pittman said. “We’re in a winning business, and so that’s what we want to do.”

It was unlikely that the Razorbacks were going to have a fairy-tale ending to their coach’s first game, especially against the fourth-ranked team in the country. But for Pittman, it was a meaningful game nonetheless.

“We knew they had a really good football team,” Pittman said. “... To see all the people and guys that I worked with and the players, and for them to come and find me after the game, it was a really special moment.”