‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia

Should Georgia and Tennessee both win out before their Nov. 5 matchup at Sanford Stadium, there’s no guarantee which team will be ranked higher when they play. The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out earlier that week (Nov. 1), and the selection committee’s criteria includes strength of schedule. With games against as many as five ranked opponents at that point, the Vols could be ranked higher than Georgia.

Regardless, it’s reasonable to think the defending national champion Bulldogs could win out the rest of the way. However, one can bet the locker rooms occupied by Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama are thinking the same thing. With six weeks remaining in the regular season, those three teams and Georgia are the ones with the best chances of reaching Atlanta and the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3.

Here are their comparative profiles:

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

Current AP rank : 1

: 1 Ranked opponents: 1 – No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta (W, 49-3)

1 – No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta (W, 49-3) Remaining SEC schedule: Florida (in Jacksonville), Tennessee, at Mississippi State, at Kentucky

Florida (in Jacksonville), Tennessee, at Mississippi State, at Kentucky Notable: The Bulldogs have deficiencies in the area of explosive offensive plays and quarterback sacks. Georgia has played most of the season without two of its top players in defensive tackle Jalen Carter and split end A.D. Mitchell. Both should be back soon.

Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

Current AP rank: 3

3 Ranked opponents: 4 – No. 3 Alabama (W, 52-49), at No. 17 Pitt (W, 34-27 OT), No. 20 Florida (W, 38-33), at No. 25 LSU (W, 40-13)

4 – No. 3 Alabama (W, 52-49), at No. 17 Pitt (W, 34-27 OT), No. 20 Florida (W, 38-33), at No. 25 LSU (W, 40-13) SEC schedule: Kentucky, at Georgia, Missouri, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

Kentucky, at Georgia, Missouri, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt Like opponents: None

None Notable: The Vols have by far the lowest-rated defense of the contenders. They rank 104th nationally in total defense (425.3 ypg) and 47th in points allowed (23.0 pg). However, they’re No. 1 in the nation in total offense (551 ypg) and scoring (47.7). Three of Tennessee’s five remaining SEC games are on the road, most notably at Georgia on Nov. 5.

Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC)

Current AP rank: 6

6 Ranked opponents: 2 – at No. 6 Tennessee (L, 49-52), at No. 20 Arkansas (W, 49-26)

2 – at No. 6 Tennessee (L, 49-52), at No. 20 Arkansas (W, 49-26) Remaining SEC sked: Mississippi State, at LSU, at Ole Miss, Auburn

Mississippi State, at LSU, at Ole Miss, Auburn Like opponents: Vanderbilt – home win, 55-3

Vanderbilt – home win, 55-3 Notable: The biggest obstacle for the Crimson Tide getting back to Atlanta is their Nov. 12 trip to Ole Miss. Alabama’s primary bugaboo is in the area of discipline. It has five more turnovers than takeaways, which ranks 114th nationally, and, after being whistled 17 times against Tennessee, the Tide is 131st – or dead last -- in penalties committed.

Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC)

Current AP rank: 7

7 Ranked opponents: 1 – No. 7 Kentucky (W, 22-19)

1 – No. 7 Kentucky (W, 22-19) Remaining SEC sked: at LSU, at Texas A&M, Alabama, at Arkansas, Mississippi State

at LSU, at Texas A&M, Alabama, at Arkansas, Mississippi State Like opponents: Vanderbilt – road win, 52-28; Auburn – home win, 48-34

Vanderbilt – road win, 52-28; Auburn – home win, 48-34 Notable: Like Georgia, the toughest part of the Rebels’ schedule lay ahead. Ole Miss will have played nine consecutive weeks before finally getting its bye on Nov. 5. But that comes the week before playing host to Alabama in Oxford.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.