Report: UGA linebacker Jermaine Johnson to transfer

Jermaine Johnson, the talented Georgia outside linebacker, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Johnson’s father confirmed to the Athens Banner-Herald that his son is leaving, dissatisfied with the rotation the SEC’s top-ranked total defense and the nation’s No. 1-ranked rush defense uses along its front.
Johnson is the fifth Georgia player — including quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who will enroll at Temple — to enter the transfer portal, but the first who was expected to play a significant role on next season’s team.
“You can’t get to the league without film,” Jay Johnson told the Athens newspaper, “and the constant rotation for no reason, that’s not going to do it.”
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Johnson came to the Bulldogs from Independence (Kan.) Community College before the 2019 season. He started three games this season and is second on the team with five sacks this season.
The Bulldogs are very talented and deep at outside linebacker with redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari, sophomore Nolan Smith and junior Adam Anderson also at the position.