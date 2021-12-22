Report: Georgia’s JT Daniels, George Pickens in COVID protocol

“Mostly wearing masks in the building, that’s a big thing we have going on, starting back and wearing masks again,” Smith said. “Everyone thought we were done with the masks, and now the masks have come back.”

Smith said the Georgia players are dedicated toward “anything to win games” as well as keeping one another and their respective families’ protected.

“A lot of guys are about to go home to their families,” Smith said. “I’m going to see my grandmom and going to go hunting with my uncle, and I don’t want to get those people sick.”

Bulldogs’ defensive end Travon Walker, who is among the underclassmen considering declaring himself for the NFL Draft, said it has been an item of discussion.

“We don’t want to lose any players to something we can kind of prevent, by putting back on our masks, so that has been a conversation,” Walker said. “It’s by choice, but the type of team we have, the guys don’t want to risk missing the game because it’s so big to us, so we’re starting to put back our masks on our own.”