Report: Bryan McClendon leaving Georgia for job with the Tampa Bay Bucs

McClendon played at UGA from 2002-05. He joined former coach Mark Richt’s staff as a graduate assistant (2007-08) and stayed on the staff until Richt was dismissed in December 2015. McClendon worked as running backs coach from 2009-14 and as assistant head coach/wide receivers and pass-game coordinator in 2015. He was the interim coach for Georgia’s bowl game in 2015.

After working for South Carolina, Oregon and Miami, McClendon returned to Georgia and joined Kirby Smart’s staff in 2022. While at Oregon, McClendon was interim head coach for the Ducks’ bowl appearance in the 2021 season.

This will be the first NFL job for McClendon, a graduate of Mays High School.

With the Bucs, McClendon will work for coach Todd Bowles, whose son, Troy, is a rising sophomore linebacker at UGA.

Todd Bowles recently hired Liam Coen from Kentucky to work as his offensive coordinator.