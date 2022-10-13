ajc logo
X

Daijun Edwards dominant in role for top-ranked Bulldogs

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Georgia’s run game has moved to the forefront of the offense during the past few games, as teams have begun to figure out how to slow UGA’s passing attack.

The top-ranked Bulldogs ran the ball much more in the fourth quarter against Missouri and Auburn. Georgia ran for 292 yards and six scores in its blowout win over Auburn.

ExploreGeorgia linebacker Rian Davis overcomes injuries to earn first career start

Alongside starters Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton, junior Daijun Edwards has thrived when given the opportunity.

“Obviously, a very, very talented back,” offensive lineman Xavier Truss said of Edwards. “I think it’s great seeing the opportunities he gets and having seen him come along in the past couple of seasons, especially having a big start to his season this year. It’s just awesome to see.”

With three rushing touchdowns against Auburn, Edwards led Georgia and was the team’s second-leading rusher with 83 yards, second only to Branson Robinson’s 98.

Typically, the Bulldogs turn to Milton to complete drives close to the goal line. But, with Milton exiting the Auburn game early due to a groin injury, Edwards took over that role.

“He does a really good job around the goal line making people miss,” coach Kirby Smart said of Edwards after Saturday’s win. “He’s elusive but not so much explosive. He does a great job. He’s probably not going to break off a super-long run but has a lot of positive runs. It’s hard to tackle him for a loss.”

Edwards, who had three touchdowns all of last season, has already scored four times this season.

He has 339 yards from scrimmage this season, which is well over half of the total yards accumulated in his freshman and sophomore campaigns combined.

“With James (Cook) leaving and Zamir (White) leaving (for the NFL), (Edwards) has had a bigger role to play because we rotate so much at running back,” offensive lineman Broderick Jones said. “We run the ball so much, so more running backs (including Edwards) have to be ready and have to be prepared when their name is called.”

“He took it more seriously, knowing what was coming for him ahead in the near future with him getting more touches and more snaps,” Jones added. “So, he just continues to work every day and continue to grind.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.

About the Author

Follow Trevyn Gray on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch 11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Swanson, Riley turn in spectacular defensive plays in needed Braves NLDS win
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
19h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Kennesaw State on track to join Conference USA, move up to FBS
19h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Kennesaw State on track to join Conference USA, move up to FBS
19h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key: ‘We need a great crowd’ for Virginia game
23h ago
The Latest

Georgia linebacker Rian Davis overcomes injuries to earn first career start
17h ago
Georgia legend Vince Dooley home from hospital
20h ago
Mentorship, guidance have been key in Kamari Lassiter’s growth in 2022
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top