Daijun Edwards dominant in role for top-ranked Bulldogs

Typically, the Bulldogs turn to Milton to complete drives close to the goal line. But, with Milton exiting the Auburn game early due to a groin injury, Edwards took over that role.

“He does a really good job around the goal line making people miss,” coach Kirby Smart said of Edwards after Saturday’s win. “He’s elusive but not so much explosive. He does a great job. He’s probably not going to break off a super-long run but has a lot of positive runs. It’s hard to tackle him for a loss.”

Edwards, who had three touchdowns all of last season, has already scored four times this season.

He has 339 yards from scrimmage this season, which is well over half of the total yards accumulated in his freshman and sophomore campaigns combined.

“With James (Cook) leaving and Zamir (White) leaving (for the NFL), (Edwards) has had a bigger role to play because we rotate so much at running back,” offensive lineman Broderick Jones said. “We run the ball so much, so more running backs (including Edwards) have to be ready and have to be prepared when their name is called.”

“He took it more seriously, knowing what was coming for him ahead in the near future with him getting more touches and more snaps,” Jones added. “So, he just continues to work every day and continue to grind.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.