Daijun Edwards dominant in role for top-ranked Bulldogs

Georgia’s run game has moved to the forefront of the offense during the past few games, as teams have begun to figure out how to slow UGA’s passing attack.
The top-ranked Bulldogs ran the ball much more in the fourth quarter against Missouri and Auburn. Georgia ran for 292 yards and six scores in its blowout win over Auburn.
Alongside starters Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton, junior Daijun Edwards has thrived when given the opportunity.
“Obviously, a very, very talented back,” offensive lineman Xavier Truss said of Edwards. “I think it’s great seeing the opportunities he gets and having seen him come along in the past couple of seasons, especially having a big start to his season this year. It’s just awesome to see.”
With three rushing touchdowns against Auburn, Edwards led Georgia and was the team’s second-leading rusher with 83 yards, second only to Branson Robinson’s 98.
Typically, the Bulldogs turn to Milton to complete drives close to the goal line. But, with Milton exiting the Auburn game early due to a groin injury, Edwards took over that role.
“He does a really good job around the goal line making people miss,” coach Kirby Smart said of Edwards after Saturday’s win. “He’s elusive but not so much explosive. He does a great job. He’s probably not going to break off a super-long run but has a lot of positive runs. It’s hard to tackle him for a loss.”
Edwards, who had three touchdowns all of last season, has already scored four times this season.
He has 339 yards from scrimmage this season, which is well over half of the total yards accumulated in his freshman and sophomore campaigns combined.
“With James (Cook) leaving and Zamir (White) leaving (for the NFL), (Edwards) has had a bigger role to play because we rotate so much at running back,” offensive lineman Broderick Jones said. “We run the ball so much, so more running backs (including Edwards) have to be ready and have to be prepared when their name is called.”
“He took it more seriously, knowing what was coming for him ahead in the near future with him getting more touches and more snaps,” Jones added. “So, he just continues to work every day and continue to grind.”
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com