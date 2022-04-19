Rape charges dismissed against former Georgia football player

ATHENS — Rape charges against a former Georgia football player were dismissed Tuesday.
Bacarri Rambo, who starred at defensive back for the Bulldogs from 2010-12, was arrested and charged with rape in June 2020. Twenty-two months later, Superior Court Judge Patrick Haggard signed a motion to dismiss filed by Mikaela Henderson, Athens-Clarke County chief assistant district attorney.
“Justice was done today,” said attorney Kim Stephens, who represented Rambo.
According to the official court record, the prosecution determined that “text messages from the night of the incident make the victim party vulnerable to credibility attacks at trial. … The state believes that dismissal will prevent traumatization to the victim party based on the current state of evidence.”
Rambo, 31, was 29 years old when he was accused by a 21-year-old UGA student of rape for a “sexual act that began as consensual and became non-consensual.” Rambo was questioned by police June 14, 2020, and turned himself in to authorities two days later.
Rambo spent the 2018 and ‘19 seasons with the Bulldogs as a graduate assistant coach. However, at the time of his arrest he no longer was with the program.
Rambo was an All-American safety at Georgia, where he started three of his four years. He was drafted by Washington in 2013 and played with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills before his NFL career ended before the 2017 season.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC