Q&A: Georgia’s Travon Walker shares thoughts on NFL Draft

“I have a great relationship with Malik Herring,” Walker said in an interview from Athens on Wednesday. “ I’ve known him ever since high school. I grew up watching him play football. When I came here to Georgia, he took me under his wing and helped me whenever I needed help. There’s no hatred there.”

Herring is among the invited guests of friends and family who will attend Walker’s draft party in Atlanta at Battery Park on Thursday.

Walker spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday and shared what is on his mind as he prepares for what will be an historic night:

Q: When did you first get an indication that the No. 1 pick could be a possibility?

Walker: “Ever since I’ve been talking to teams, really. The majority of the teams that I’ve been talking to since the combine and getting feedback from, they were all saying basically the same thing, that (draft day) was going to be a great thing.”

Q: What role do you think Georgia played in you being in this position?

Walker: “Georgia definitely played a big part in it. Wherever I went, I feel like I would have been great. But just going to the University of Georgia and working under Coach (Tray) Scott, Coach Smart, all the coaches and the university has definitely prepared me for the business world on the field and off the field. So the whole school played a part in it.”

Q: Are any of your coaches or teammates coming?

Walker: “I’m pretty sure some of my teammates are going to be there, but I think the coaches are going to be in Vegas.”

Q: Why did you choose to not go to Las Vegas?

Walker: “I’m a family guy. I like being around people who really genuinely care about me. I’m not down with the fake love. So, I just didn’t want to be in Vegas around all those cameras and things of that nature. I just wanted to enjoy the time with my family members and friends.

Q: You settled on the Omni Hotel and Battery Park. Are you a big Atlanta Braves’ fan?

Walker: “I mean, the game is going to be going on, so I’ll watch some if I can. But, really, I just OK’d the location. It wasn’t anything specific, but having the Braves game going on is definitely a plus.”

Q: Obviously, this will be a life-changing financial moment. Have you made a major purchase yet or decided what you might buy when you do?

Walker: “Haven’t really thought about it. You can’t spend money that you don’t have.”

Q: Your father, Stead Walker, was a U.S. Marine and one of your main endorsements is USAA Financial. How much of a role did military life play in your life?

Walker: “That plays a significant part in my life. Having a dad who was a Marine, he was very tough on me but very caring as well. Growing up, he just made me do all the basic things that I survive by, like cleaning up, waking up, always being early to something or whatever. He just always taught me things that were going to help me in the long run.”

Q: I know you’ve long thought about being an NFL player, but did you ever consider possibly being the No. 1 guy picked?

Walker: “Yes. I’m pretty sure a lot of little kids who really love football from a young age dream of doing something like this. So, of course I did. I love the game of football. I’ve been playing it ever since I was 7 years old, so this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Q: What will you say when you get the call?

Walker: “To be honest, I’m not sure. I know it will be something from the heart. However it plays out, it will play out. We’ll see.”