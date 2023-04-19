X

Poll: Who should be Georgia's starting QB?

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Spring practice is over.

The three quarterbacks vying to replace Stetson Bennett as Georgia’s starter had 15 practices, including G-Day, to make their case.

Between now and preseason camp, which opens the first week of August, there will be regular walk-through practices, private 7-on-7 competitions and volunteer throwing sessions with receivers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his quarterback decision will be made on much more than a single simulated game.

“Do you make a decision on an investment when you’re 25% done looking? No,” Smart said the week leading into G-Day. “I make a decision when I’m 100% through looking at it. We’re about 25% of the way through the practices we’ll get before we kick off next year.”

Perhaps a decision will be known when SEC Media Days roll around and Georgia’s Smart and selected players speak on July 18. If one of those selected players is one of the quarterbacks, we will have an answer. Or not.

In the meantime, you are invited to vote in the AJC’s poll on just who you think you get the starting job when Georgia opens the season against Tennessee-Martin.

