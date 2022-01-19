Players from Georgia lead No. 2 Auburn against Bulldogs

Indeed, the teams are 2-2 in the last four meetings.

Pearl has long been a nemesis for the Bulldogs. Even before when he was at Tennessee, he has always targeted the state of Georgia for recruiting and often landed some of the best players. Smith was another one. He ranked as the state’s No. 1 prospect this past year.

It’s going to be odd for the Bulldogs when they see Johnson in an Auburn uniform. Johnson is one of three former Georgia players now playing for other SEC teams.

Former point guard Sahvir Wheeler was out with an injury when the Bulldogs played at Kentucky last week. It was Tye Fagan, who’s now at Ole Miss, who led Georgia with 17 points when it beat Auburn last season.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s playing very well for the Tigers. He’s third on the team in scoring (12.9 ppg) and has scored 50 points with 9 steals in the last three games.

Johnson insists he’ll be no more hyped to play the Bulldogs than anybody else.

“It’s just going to be the same as another game,” Johnson told Auburn reporters. “You see me getting hyped at every game. I’m going to be the same KD. It’s nothing new.”

Smith and Kessler appear to be the bigger issue for the Bulldogs. Undersized as it is, Georgia will be severely overmatched in the paint. Smith is angling to become the top freshman in the country. He’s averaging 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Kessler, the son of former Bulldog Chad Kessler, is scoring 10 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game. Kessler transferred to Auburn this year after starting his career at North Carolina.

Georgia is trying to make its way with 10 newcomers on the roster. One of those new players is graduate transfer Aaron Cook. The point guard is set to become just the 18th D-I player in NCAA history to play in 150 games on Wednesday.

