The Bulldogs are the only team in the nation to rank in the final AP Top 7 each of the past three years, so Steele’s pick is on the conservative side where UGA is concerned.

Many expect Coach Kirby Smart’s team to compete for the national championship this season.

Steele, however, predicts three SEC teams in the West Division to be better.

To add more salt in the woulds for Georgia fans, Steele’s magazine predicts former UGA quarterback Justin Fields to lead his team to the national championship.

That’s right, Steele has Ohio State as his preseason No. 1 team.

Clemson, the team that foiled Fields and the Buckeyes in last season’s College Football Playoffs, is Steele’s No 2 team.

Here’s a look at Steele’s complete Top 25, including his eye-popping prediction the Texas A&M is the No. 5 team.

Phil Steele preseason Top 25

No. School Conference 1. Ohio State Big Ten 2. Clemson ACC 3. Alabama SEC 4. Oklahoma Big 12 5. Texas A&M SEC 6. LSU SEC 7. Georgia SEC 8. Notre Dame Independent 9. Oregon Pac-12 10. Penn State Big Ten 11. USC Pac-12 12. Texas Big 12 13. Florida SEC 14. Wisconsin Big Ten 15. Michigan Big Ten 16. North Carolina ACC 17. Miami ACC 18. Virginia Tech ACC 19. Auburn SEC 20. Tennessee SEC 21. Kentucky SEC 22. UCF AAC 23. Iowa Big Ten 24. Oklahoma State Big 12 25. Memphis AAC

The post Phil Steele ranks Georgia football fourth-best in SEC appeared first on DawgNation.