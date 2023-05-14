Packed stadium watches Georgia men’s tennis team defeat Harvard to advance to Elite 8

For the second straight match, sophomore Miguel Perez Peña captured the clinching team point with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 win over Harvard’s Steven Sun at No. 5 singles. Both Perez Peña and No. 4 Blake Croyder were at match point, but Perez Pena beat him to the bunch right before Croyder was to serve. It was Perez Pena’s sixth clinch of the season.

“I was trying to race Blake,” Perez Pena joked. “At the end of the day, I closed the match, but I would have been as happy if Blake had closed it out. Just happy for the team. It was fun to run to him at the end of the match as well.”

The Bulldogs captured the doubles point with wins from their Nos. 1 and 2 teams. Georgia then got quick two-set victories from No. 2-ranked Ethan Quinn over No. 37 Harris Walker at No. 1 and Teodor Giusca at No. 6. That’s when the attention of the overflow crowd shifted to “The Pit,” the lower-court area of the stadium complex where so many of Georgia’s championship matches seem to get clinched.

Diaz and associated head coach Jamie Hunt were busily working both ends of the stadium.

“It is not easy,” Diaz said. “It is hard to stay on your own court when you are like, ‘he has match point’ or ‘he is serving for the match.’ It requires extra effort for these guys to stay focused on what they can control. It was a great job by both of them because it is not easy.”

#6 Georgia 4, #11 Harvard 2

Doubles competition

1. #6 Trent Bryde/Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. #62 Daniel Milavsky/Harris Walker (HAR) 7-6 (7-4)

2. Teodor Giusca/Philip Henning (UGA) def. Ronan Jachuck/Steven Sun (HAR) 6-3

3. von der Schulenberg/Alan Yim (HAR) def. Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston (UGA) 6-1

Order of finish: 3, 2, 1*

Singles

1. #2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. #37 Harris Walker (HAR) 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

2. #35 von der Schulenberg (HAR) def. #19 Philip Henning (UGA) 6-2, 6-1

3. Daniel Milavsky (HAR) def. #113 Trent Bryde (UGA) 6-2, 6-4

4. #106 Blake Croyder (UGA) vs. Ronan Jachuck (HAR) 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 5-3, unfinished

5. Miguel Perez Pena (UGA) def. Steven Sun (HAR) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

6. Teodor Giusca (UGA) def. Valdemar Pape (HAR) 6-4, 6-0

Order of finish: 2, 6, 3, 1, 5*