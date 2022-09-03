No. 3 Georgia’s offense leads way to victory over No. 11 Oregon

With Bennett in charge as QB1 for the entire offseason, Georgia’s 2022 offense looked drastically different than the one last on display against Alabama in the national championship game eight months ago. This one featured lots of motion, misdirection play-action passes of every variety. The new wrinkles kept the Ducks’ defense on its heels throughout.

When Bennett hit A.D. Mitchell with an 18-yard TD pass with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter, Georgia was a perfect 6-for-6 on touchdown-scoring possessions. At that point, the Bulldogs were 7-for-7 on third-down conversions and Bennett was 25-of-31 for 368 yard passing and two touchdowns by the time he left the game with 4:26 remaining. Bennett also scored on a 1-yard run.

Georgia 49, Oregon 3

Fittingly, backup quarterback Carson Beck came in and immediately led Georgia on another touchdown drive. His short pass to running back Kendall Milton went for an 18-yard touchdown and kept the Bulldogs a perfect 8-for-8 on third-down conversions.

When Georgia finally had to punt for the first time with 10:19 remaining in the game, Oregon’s fans gave their team a mocking standing ovation.

Also having standout games for Georgia were running back Kenny McIntosh, who had 119 yards receiving and a rushing touchdown. Wideout Ladd McConkey added 73 yards receiving with a touchdown catch and a TD run.

Georgia’s defense got interceptions from fifth-year senior safety Christopher Smith and first-year safety Malaki Starks. You’ll see Starks’ leaping interception at the Oregon 8 on all the postgame highlight shows. The Ducks had 213 total yards by the time Georgia’s starters were chased from the game.

It was all very reminiscent of the last time Georgia had a national championship title to defend. The Bulldogs beat Tennessee 44-0 to open that 1981 season.

That was a very good year, too.