No. 2 Georgia survives another scare, extends streaks vs. No. 12 Missouri

Once again, the pesky Missouri Tigers gave the Bulldogs all they could handle, forging a lead in the second half and hanging around until late in the fourth quarter. But Georgia’s defense and kicking game came through in the fourth quarter. Peyton Woodring’s 48-yard field goal, which came after an interception and return by defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, came with 3:57 to play and put just enough distance and time between the Bulldogs for Georgia to hold on for a 30-21 victory before a sellout crowd of 92,746 at Sanford Stadium.

The win preserved a bunch of streaks for the Bulldogs – namely a record-tying 24 consecutive at home – and likely sets up another top-10 matchup here when No. 10 Ole Miss comes to Athens on Saturday. The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) narrowly escaped an upset bid by Texas A&M in Oxford on Saturday, coming back for a 38-35 win.

So much happened between No. 2 Georgia and No. 12 Missouri before Woodring’s victory-preserving kick, and it all mattered. But the single most important play was the interception and return by Stackhouse with 7:46 to remaining. A 6-foot-3, 320-pound nose guard from Stone Mountain, Stackhouse was in coverage on an attempted screen left for Missouri running back Cody Schrader. The big senior picked it off at the Tigers’ 37-yard line and rambled down the Georgia sideline toward the east end zone before finally getting run out of bounds at about the Missouri 8.

However, Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon was flagged for making an illegal blindside block way behind the play. Marking off from the spot of the foul, the resulting penalty ultimately ended up being a 70-yard infraction.

No problem, the Bulldogs’ offense responded. Taking over at their own 30 with 7:46 to play, they got a 22-yard run from Daijun Edwards on first down and knocked out another first down on a Kendall Milton run and a Ladd McConkey reception. On third-and-10, Georgia would get five more critical yards, setting up the field goal try by Woodring, his longest of the season.

Woodring, a freshman from Lafayette, Louisiana, drilled it through, extending his streak without a miss to 12 in a row.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck had a terrific second half, completing 11 of 14 passes after halftime. He finished with 254 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-32 passing. Former Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett (4 catches, 33 yards) scored one of the TDs, tight end Oscar Delp had the other score and Ladd McConkey led Georgia wideouts for the second consecutive week, with seven for 95 yards. Daijun Edwards added 77 yards rushing.

Schrader, the SEC’s second-leading rusher, hit Georgia’s defense for 112 yards on the ground. Quarterback Brady Cook was tough running the ball as well, gaining 57 yards. But he lost 18 yards on three sacks and threw two picks. Javon Bullard intercepted Cook’s last throw of the game with 1:36 to play to end the Tigers’ comeback bid.

Georgia was able to extend the lead to 27-21 with 8:59 on Woodring’s 30-yard field goal. The Bulldogs were fortunate to get the opportunity after being called for offensive pass interference just a couple of plays earlier. But video review determined that Beck’s throw-away for Edwards on a screen was behind the line of scrimmage and nullified the penalty.

Say this about the Bulldogs: They’re consistent. For the fifth time in six SEC games, they found themselves trailing in the first half. Trailing 3-0 after Georgia’s opening possession, Missouri went 75 yards on nine plays on its first possession and scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Luther Burden, who beat tight coverage from Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette. That put the Tigers ahead 7-3 at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter.

Georgia 30, Missouri 21

The Bulldogs answered with a long, sustained drive typical of what they’ve executed all season. They converted three first downs and used 12 plays to cover 70 yards before scoring on a 6-yard pass from Beck to Lovett on third-and-goal. The drive consumed 7:07 spanning the first and second quarters.

The teams traded punts before Missouri played its version of keep-away on offense. Benefiting from a controversial interference call that against Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey, the Tigers were awarded a first down at the 32 rather than facing third-and-13 from their own 17.

Missouri would run seven more plays from there and got another long run from Cook before stalling at Georgia’s 19-yard line. On second down, Burden injured his left ankle trying to haul in a high throw on a fade to the left side of the west end zone. The star wideout left the game for the rest of the first half.

Harrison Mevis, “the Thicker Kicker” as he’s affectionately known by Mizzou fans, drilled a 37-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10 with 4:14 remaining in the first half. But the teams would punt two more times each from there, and that’s where the game stood at intermission.