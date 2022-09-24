No. 1 Georgia grinds out win over Kent State

And then there was still a bit of discomfort on the Bulldogs’ sideline when the Golden Flashes got the ball back. Nobody could fully relax until Christopher Smith hauled in an interception from a deep pass by Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee and returned it to the Georgia 32 with 5:11 to play that the Bulldogs could fully exhale.

The best news probably was something that Smart said the Bulldogs needed earlier in the week – the Bulldogs needed to work on their composure muscles because they hadn’t had to flex them yet. Saturday turned into a full 60-minute workout.

Georgia 39, Kent State 22

The Golden Flashes proved they were in it to win it when they scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 12:13 to play. They went for the two-point conversion and probably should have converted it, as the Kent State receiver could not handle the ball hard-thrown slightly behind him. It was 32-22 at that point.

To their credit, the Bulldogs answered with a workmanlike 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Georgia got out of the gate with a 13-yard completion on third-and-6 at its own 29. It didn’t end until Milton plunged in at left guard from a yard out on fourth-and-goal. That and an extra point ultimately set the final score at 39-22.

It was another big day for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who scored two touchdowns a week after scoring three against South Carolina. Both his scores came on runs, one for 75 yards on the second play of the game and the other from 5 yards out.

Bennett played an entire game for the first time this season. He did not throw a touchdown pass, but did throw his first interception of the season. But he finished with 272 yards on 27-of-36 passing and scored a rushing touchdown for the fourth game in a row.

Kent State rushed for 93 of its 281 yards, well over 100 yards of which came in the third quarter.