No. 1 Georgia flexes with another domination of Tennessee

Having now completed three consecutive seasons with perfect 8-0 conference records, next up for the Bulldogs is their Clean Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry matchup at Georgia Tech on Saturday (7 p.m., ABC). Georgia (11-0) already had clinched the SEC’s Eastern Division crown and the conference championship game berth that comes with it the previous week. The Bulldogs are set to play No. 8 Alabama in SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2 (4 p.m., CBS).

The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0) defeated Chattanooga 66-10 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Though the West has been settled, Bama still has to play at Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

This Saturday was Carson Beck’s day. Not that all the other ones haven’t gone well for Georgia’s quarterback this season, but he played almost flawlessly against Volunteers, reserving some of his best work on third downs. Entering the game leading the nation in third-down conversion percentage (56%), that rate went up as Beck helped convert 8 of 11 third downs into firsts over the first three quarters. At that point Georgia led 38-10.

When he left the game midway through the fourth quarter, Beck had 298 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-30 passing. Beck was able to do that despite missing some of his key weapons again. Georgia rolled up 472 yards.

Junior flanker Ladd McConkey played the opening possession for the Bulldogs, then did not return. Georgia also lost split end Rara Thomas also appeared to sustain an ankle injury after making an 18-yard catch early in the game, and he did not return. Even the seemingly indestructible Brock Bowers was hobbling on his surgically repaired right ankle and had to be attended to on the sideline a couple of times. And Bowers and fellow tight end Oscar Delp were among Beck’s targets to drop catchable passes Saturday.

In all, though, seven different receivers caught passes Saturday. It was split end Marcus-Rosemy Jacksaint and slotback Dillon Bell who picked up the slack, finishing with seven catches for 91 yards and five for 90, respectively. Bowers had 60 on seven receptions and scored the 26th touchdown of his career, but he did not play in the fourth quarter.

Other than that early touchdown, it was a really bad day for the Vols (7-4, 3-4). Even the great Dolly Parton’s appearance to perform the Vols’ theme song “Rocky Top” between first and second quarter was a flop. Sound issues as she tried to sing to the music played by the Tennessee marching band had Parton confused on the lyrics and the crowd unable to follow along. But former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning escorting her down and back on the makeshift runway set up between quarters was a nice touch.

Before all that, the sellout crowd of 101,915 was lit up like a Christmas tree when Wright took the handoff from Joe Milton through a huge hole at left guard, split safeties Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard and rambled 75 yards untouched to the end zone on the other. From start to finish, the play took only 11 seconds.

It happened because linebacker Smael Mondon stunted to the left into the line of scrimmage, and no one filled in the inside gap left behind him. Wright had 13 yards on his next seven carries after that.

Georgia 38, Tennessee 10

The Bulldogs answered the opening score with its first of several long, methodical drives. It didn’t end with a touchdown, but the 11-play, 51-yard possession served notice to the Vols that they, too, would have some offensive success on this day. Peyton Woodring’s 42-yard field goal got Georgia on the scoreboard with 10:01 still remaining in the first quarter.

Georgia lost right guard Tate Ratledge late in the first quarter. The junior from Rome had his left leg rolled on from behind while in pass protection, and he had to be helped off the field at the 1:56 mark with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

Ratledge was replaced in the lineup by sophomore Micah Morris initially. The possession would end with Georgia’s first punt of the game.