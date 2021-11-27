A closer look at Georgia’s victory against Georgia Tech

Georgia finished the game without a penalty. Not a single one. It was the first time since the Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 52-7 in 2019 that they’ve played a game without committing a single penalty. In addition, Georgia did not commit any turnovers, so it was as “clean” of a football game as the Bulldogs have played all year. “That’s big,” coach Kirby Smart said. “We don’t focus on having no penalties, but we do focus on the turnovers and it was nice to come out of there without any.”

Surprise of the day

Seeing George Pickens not only dressed out, but out on the field running pass routes and catching the football, was surprise to many of the Georgia fans who crowded into Bobby Dodd Stadium. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior split end was cleared to play in practice earlier this week. Pickens came into the game on Georgia’s second offensive play of the game at the 11.42 mark of the first quarter. Alas, that was just as a decoy on a James Cook run. But Pickens caught his first pass since the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 just 11 seconds into the third quarter. He ran a quick hitch in front of the Georgia sideline and hauled in Bennett’s pass for a 5-yard gain.

Game ball

Add Saturday’s game ball to Bowers’ crowded trophy case. Inexplicably left off as a finalist for the John Mackey Award that goes to the nation’s top tight end, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound freshman continues to prove that he might be the best. With 100 yards on three receptions and two more touchdowns, Bowers continues to obliterate Georgia’s record book. His team-leading 652 yards on 37 receptions is the most in a season by a tight end with at least two games left to play. With two more scores, Bowers now has 10 receiving touchdowns, second only to wideout Terrence Edwards, who had 11 in 2002. With a rushing score earlier this season, Bowers now has 11 touchdowns total, which ties him with running back Zamir White for the non-kicking team lead in scoring (66 points).

What we learned

Georgia Tech has a major football problem. With Saturday’s loss, the Yellow Jackets will miss a bowl game and finish with three wins for the third straight season under coach Geoff Collins. Collins’ woes have been particularly bad against the Bulldogs. After not playing last year due to the pandemic, his Tech teams have now lost to Georgia by a total of 114 points, or an average margin of defeat of 38 points.

They said it

“I hate to just demean it. It’s a big deal. It’s an honor. It’s great but it’s the next step in the process for this group. This group has had a single-minded focus. It never said, ‘hey, let’s go 12-0.’ It just said, ‘hey, let’s beat everybody we play,’ and let’s focus one game at a time and try to dominate whoever we play and they’ve done that.” – Georgia coach Kirby Smart on finishing the regular season 12-0

“The people that thought he was just going to rehab and go to the league don’t know George at all. It’s kind of funny to hear those people talk because they don’t know how much he loves football and loves his teammates and how hard he’s attacked every day, rehab-wise, to get back to play with us. Not to go to the NFL. He’s going to do what he’s going to do and he’s going to have a long career like he is. So I’m happy for him. I know how hard he’s worked to get that knee right and how difficult it’s been for him.” – Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on receiver George Pickens playing in his first game since ACL surgery last spring.

“I love seeing that goose egg go up on the other side. If they can’t score they can’t win. So that’s always great for the defense to shut out a team, especially when that team is Georgia Tech.” – Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean

What’s next

Georgia: The Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will represent the Eastern Division in the SEC Championship game Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4 p.m., CBS). Georgia will face Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC), which was playing on the road at Auburn in its regular-season finale.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets (3-8) finished with a three-win regular season for the third consecutive season under coach Geoff Collins.