Mike Bobo a ‘sounding board’ for UGA offense, OC Monken says

“We’re working on pressures and how we are going to adjust to them,” Monken said. “I walked right over to him and said ‘OK, what are we missing? Is there anything that you guys did that was different? Is there any way of how you walked through in the past? Are we utilizing every opportunity to be successful?’”

It’s a snapshot of Bobo’s new role with Georgia, someone the team can bounce ideas off as they work through different concepts.