Marketing firm sees ‘huge opportunities’ for Georgia’s JT Daniels

“If these players had 12 full months of NIL – and we don’t know if these players will – they could monetize this at a very high level,” he said.

But Everett said monetization was not the primary focus for either Daniels or Howell. He said the players wanted to emphasize causes and people they hope to impact. They also wanted to be able to include teammates wherever possible.

“The strategy here will be choosing brands that they have a strong affinity for and the majority of the deliverables being philanthropic or charitable in nature,” Everett said. “So, this NIL is not going to be a money grab for these young men. They’re going to find strategic partners with brands that they love and work with them to make a difference in and around the towns and states in which they play football.”

Anyone who follows Daniels on social media knows he likes to play video games, watches professional soccer and is interested in science, among other things. Everett said such interests are being taken into consideration as they attempt to match the native Californian with “brand partners.” ESM recently met with Daniels and his family to discuss what opportunities they wanted to pursue.

As of Wednesday, no deals had been announced. Everett anticipated some will be later this month.

Most Georgia players are pursuing NIL opportunities on their own. Tate Ratledge, Jamaree Salyer and Darnell Washington are among the Bulldogs who were promoting the Krystal bacon cheeseburger on their social-media feeds this week. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith announced that he is conducting a football skills camp later this month in Savannah. Defensive back Tykee Smith let his followers know he’s available for virtual appearances through “Cameo.” Several others have launched their own brands of apparel and merchandise.

But Daniels and Howell represent a different level of marketing opportunity. They are among the top five college football players expected to contend for the Heisman Trophy, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the top candidate according to most, signed a name, image, likeness deal with VaynerSports agency this week. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who’s also on that list, announced a deal with CashApp. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan recently inked an agreement with Smoothie King.

“There’s a lot of pivoting going on right now,” Everett said. “We knew these first couple of weeks of July were going to be crazy busy, and it probably will be until camp.”

But that’s why Everett said his company chose to focus only on two well-positioned clients. Both Daniels and Howell fit their carefully established profile, which mainly is high-profile quarterbacks on championship-contending teams.

“Not everyone is blessed to be in the position they are in,” Everett said. “They’ll have some huge opportunities. So, they can look at NIL from a different perspective, a much more responsible and mature perspective. That’s part of the reason they chose us and we chose them.”