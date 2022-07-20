Mark Stoops weighs in on Georgia Bulldogs: ‘We’re all trying to close that gap’

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Stoops has helped his team continue to climb the football standings since taking over 10 years ago. Kentucky had four winning seasons in the past five seasons, with two 10-win seasons coming in 2018 and 2021. Both of those years ended with the Wildcats finishing second behind the Bulldogs in the SEC East.

“When you’re playing, what, the very best, probably the best defense in the nation last year, you’re competing and you’re moving the football, you’re trying to get better, you’re trying to improve, you’re trying to learn what it’s like to play the very best in the country,” Stoops said.