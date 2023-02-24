Mark Richt headlines 3 Georgia Bulldogs headed into state Hall of Fame

Richt called winning his first SEC title at UGA in 2002 (Georgia’s first in 20 years) his favorite moment with the Bulldogs. He also coached two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks at Florida State, where he helped the Seminoles win two national championships.

At Georgia, Richt compiled a record of 145-51 (.740) as head coach from 2001-15 and was named SEC coach of the year in 2002 and 2005. He led the Bulldogs to two SEC championships (2002 and 2005), played for three others, played in bowl games in all 15 seasons (10-5) and recorded eight top-10 finishes.

Richt, 63, is retired and living in Athens.

Parker came to UGA in 1988 as one of the more accomplished junior tennis players in history, with a record 25 titles. While playing No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs, he won a pair of individual championships, as well as 10 other singles and doubles titles. An All-American on the court all four years, he managed a 4.0 GPA and was named the 1991 Academic All-American of the Year.

Webber spent 16 seasons at the helm of the program and remains the coach with the most wins in Georgia baseball history. The Bulldogs became the first SEC team to capture the CWS title in 1990. He was named SEC coach of the year in 1987 and earned national coach of the year in 1990. Webber won 500 games with the Bulldogs (with 403 losses and one tie) before resigning at the end of the 1996 season. He spent the balance of his career working as a pitching coach and scout for several professional organizations, including the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros.

Other inductees in the Class of 2023 include Jackie Bradford, Buck Godfrey, Andruw Jones, Shawn Jones, Stan Kasten and Ron Reed. Also being inducted posthumously this year are longtime Georgia Southern baseball coach Jack Stallings, Georgia Tech standout Demaryius Thomas and Georgia Military College football coach Bert Williams.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.