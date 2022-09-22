‘Let’s go 110%:’ TE Darnell Washington on prioritizing blocking

So far this season, Washington has tallied five receptions for 81 yards.

He’s got a unique combination of talent, Smart pointed out Tuesday, and has come a long way as a player, now a junior.

“The combination of the athleticism and displacement, there are probably none,” Smart said on whether there are comparisons to Washington. “We had some guys when I was at Alabama, Michael Williams, that were big, more blocking guys, offensive tackle type guys. He has a receiving skillset that is unique, combined with that size. The best thing about Darnell is that he has been working so hard. You see it usually in Year 3 in guys where you go, ‘Wow, that guy has matured. That guy has practiced. That guy knows how to push himself.’

“And they start thinking if they go hard during the week, the game will be easy. I’ve seen more of that out of Darnell this year, and you are able to see that during the game. He doesn’t get tired, he pushes, and makes plays.”

