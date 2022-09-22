ajc logo
‘Let’s go 110%:’ TE Darnell Washington on prioritizing blocking

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs after a catch against Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryan Addison (13) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs after a catch against Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryan Addison (13) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Is the 6-foot-7½, 280-pound Darnell Washington an intimidating sight when blocking on the football field?

“I just have the mindset of, let’s go 110%,” Washington answered Wednesday. “If he backs down, he backs down, but I don’t really, I don’t know, I may or may not, not really sure if I intimidate people, I just go and do me.”

It’s hard to miss Washington, especially when he’s hurdling defenders like it’s nothing (as he did in Georgia’s win vs. Oregon, endearing himself to the Internet). Amid a talented tight end group that includes All-American Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert, Georgia coach Kirby Smart has praised Washington’s athleticism and growth as a player.

Prioritizing blocking is part of that maturity, as Washington will admit wasn’t a priority for him in high school.

“It for sure took time, and kind of maturity,” Washington said. “I just embrace my role. I mean, I’m 6-7 and a half, 280, so like, you can’t catch the ball forever, you know? … It just brought enjoyment. I was just happy. Seeing Zamir (White) or (James) Cook score and I was ‘Dang, I know he scored because of my block,’ or things like that. I was just like, let’s do it more often. So I just kind of had that mindset and dominating the run game or blocking.”

So far this season, Washington has tallied five receptions for 81 yards.

He’s got a unique combination of talent, Smart pointed out Tuesday, and has come a long way as a player, now a junior.

“The combination of the athleticism and displacement, there are probably none,” Smart said on whether there are comparisons to Washington. “We had some guys when I was at Alabama, Michael Williams, that were big, more blocking guys, offensive tackle type guys. He has a receiving skillset that is unique, combined with that size. The best thing about Darnell is that he has been working so hard. You see it usually in Year 3 in guys where you go, ‘Wow, that guy has matured. That guy has practiced. That guy knows how to push himself.’

“And they start thinking if they go hard during the week, the game will be easy. I’ve seen more of that out of Darnell this year, and you are able to see that during the game. He doesn’t get tired, he pushes, and makes plays.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Three blocked punts in the past three games don’t inspire confidence in Georgia Tech’s special teams as the Yellow Jackets prepare to face Central Florida on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fans cheer at Lumen Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Fans cheer at Lumen Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Utah fans show their support during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue reacts after a 10-3 victory over Clemson. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

