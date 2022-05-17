Kirby Smart: Georgia can’t ‘get complacent’ after dedicating $80M football building

Indeed, all three major construction projects have come on line during the seven years that Smart has been the Bulldogs’ football coach. The indoor facility was set to break ground before Smart arrived on the scene in December 2015. A $63 million locker room and recruiting lounge was built into the west end of Sanford Stadium and dedicated in 2018. Now the operations addition to the football complex is 99% completed, with a few minor “punch outs” to be addressed.

UGA President Jere Morehead and Athletic Director Josh Brooks each made a point to thank Smart for the vision he brought and energy he expended into making the new facilities a reality.

“Coach Smart came in with a vision and helped us develop that vision and cast his vision into facilities and what we needed to do to get caught up,” Brooks said. “It was his vision and his leadership that got us to this point.”

Those attending Tuesday’s ceremony were treated to a self-tour of the new spaces, with athletic department personnel spread throughout the facility to answer questions.

There are sensory-deprivation chambers, cold pools, warm pools and sauna and steam rooms of various sizes and purposes. There are custom-built lockers with “Lamborghini seats,” and giant meeting rooms for the team and for the various position groups.

Senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was among the speakers and shared with the crowd his two favorite things about the new facility.

“Now I don’t have to share a 27-year-old locker room with coach Smart,” Smith quipped. “It makes our day-to-day so much easier.”

Smith also said he was quite partial to the “Bones,” the new football-dedicated restaurant located in the center of the facility.

“I call it a little Applebees,” Smith said. “I love it. It’s a nice restaurant. There’s always something good cooking in the neighborhood there.”

Recognizing a possible NIL-plug buried within Smith’s comments, Morehead said, “I’m sure Applebee’s appreciates the mention.”