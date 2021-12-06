Kirby Smart: Bulldogs never considered changing quarterbacks vs. Bama

Daniels has played only in the second half of lopsided games against Missouri, Charleston State and Georgia Tech since returning from a back injury the last week of October. In six games and three starts this season, he has completed 72% of his passes for 722 yards, 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Bennett, a 5-10, 190-pound, fifth-year senior, has completed 64.1% of his throws for 2,325 yards, 24 TDs and 7 interceptions in 12 games and 10 starts.

“There were some really, really, really good throws last night by Stetson, some throws that only his guy could catch the ball,” Smart said. “He made some good plays. We’ve got to continue to work on some poor decisions and the couple of throws there that were picked off.”

Bennett was under a good bit of pressure from the Crimson Tide defense most of the night. He was sacked three times for a total of 17 yards in losses, including 10 yards on one play. Without the sacks, he averaged 7.0 yards rushing on four runs.

Meanwhile, Bennett actually set an SEC Championship game record for ball distribution by completing passes to 11 different receivers on Saturday. Most of them were to freshman tight end Brock Bowers. Targeted 16 times by Bennett, Bowers also established an SEC Championship game record for receptions by a tight end with 10 for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Smart did not rule out making a change or reincorporating Daniels into the offensive game plan before the Orange Bowl. After the loss to Alabama, the Bulldogs fell to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but will play No. 2 Michigan in the national championship semifinals on Dec. 31 (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

“We have a decision to make every week at every position, but I have the utmost confidence in Stetson Bennett,” Smart said after the game Saturday. “I think he did some really nice things. We go and reevaluate everything all the time, but he played well. It’s a tough environment we put him in defensively and we have to be able to run the ball … But I certainly have a lot of confidence in Stetson. And I have a lot of confidence in JT too.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.