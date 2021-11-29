Key Georgia players sidelined heading into SEC Championship

“Hopeful he’s able to go today,” Smart said. “He did some running yesterday, and we’re hopeful to get him back. But again, until I see it in practice, I won’t know.”

Those situations are particular vexing because of the positions with regard to matching up with Alabama. Salyer had played almost flawlessly at left tackle, not allowing sack all season and virtually never missing an assignment. Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, his replacement, is an excellent player and maybe even an upgrade in terms of size and athleticism. But if the former 5-star recruit from Lithonia has one bugaboo, it’s missed assignments. That could prove disastrous against the Crimson Tide and All-American outside linebacker Will Anderson (86 tackles, 30.5 TFLs, 14.5 sacks).

Meanwhile, Smith not only is an experienced safety who had started 14 games dating back to last season, but he’s also excellent in pass coverage. He’s tied for the team lead with two interceptions, including a 74-yard touchdown return against Clemson.

Having a full-speed to go against Alabama’s high-octane passing attack led by receivers John Metchie (90 receptions-1,045 yards-7 TDs) and Jameson Williams (61-1,261-13) certainly would be helpful. As it is, the Bulldogs will be relying on Dan Jackson, a 6-1, 190-pound sophomore walkon from Gainesville.

Georgia is also hoping that wide receiver/punt returner Kearis Jackson (ribs) and running back Kendall Milton (knee) can make a comeback this week. Milton has been out five games, while Jackson was hurt in the first half against Tech.

Georgia’s defense making history

Credit Cole Cubelic for the stat of the day for Georgia defense. The ESPN college football analyst and sideline reporter pointed out that the Bulldogs could double their 83 points allowed this season (166) and still be leading the nation in scoring defense.

As it is, Georgia is allowing 6.9 points per game. That is the lowest average allowed since Brian Bosworth’s Oklahoma Sooners gave up just 6.8 points in 1986.

The crazy thing about it, middle linebacker and undesignated captain Nakobe Dean, all those cheap, late touchdowns the defensive reserves gave up late in blowout games this season. Rounding up, the Bulldogs’ won their 12 games by an average score of 41-7. Nearly half of their points allowed (40) were scored in the fourth quarter.

“Great pride comes with that,” Dean said Monday. “The goals that we set every week, our scoring goals and what we want to do on defense, we take great pride on accomplishing those goals.”

As for scoring, every week the goal of the Georgia defense is zero points. It has been achieved three times. It’s the first time since 1981 that the Bulldogs recorded three shutouts.

They said it

Georgia senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis, asked how Smart has changed since Davis arrived as a freshman in 2018: “I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve gotten older, but in 2018 I thought, ‘Man, he yells a lot. But I now I think it’s moreso that he’s not yelling at me. I guess that’s a big change.”