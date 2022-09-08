Kendall Milton 100% healthy, happy to be in ‘big moments’ for Bulldogs

No. 3 Georgia taking down No. 11 Oregon in such dominant fashion definitely qualifies as a big moment. The Bulldogs have since moved up to No. 2 in the AP poll, with their home opener vs. Samford approaching Saturday. Milton had one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown, leading Georgia with 50 rushing yards on eight carries.

If he stays healthy, Milton will likely take on a much larger role for Georgia this season than he has in years past. Injuries contributed to him playing in just seven games in both his freshman and sophomore years, and a hamstring injury limited him in the preseason.

Fortunately, he was still able to do leg and upper body workouts, plus some running to stay in shape, during camp.

But, Milton felt 100% healthy against Oregon.

At this point in his Georgia career, Milton said he’s much more comfortable catching out of the backfield and reading the defense. His patience playing behind older guys may be about to pay off, for both Milton and Georgia.

“I’m definitely excited to take on a bigger role with this team but at the same time, even coming up as a freshman, as a sophomore, I knew that it was all about trusting the process, because at a school like this we’re always going to have five stars, four-star running backs coming in back-to-back-to-back, so at a certain point you’ve kinda just gotta wait your turn,” Milton said. “And at the end of the day, everybody’s gonna get their turn, it’s just you’ve got to be humble enough and look at yourself and realize that you still have aspects to your game that you have to fully develop before you take on a bigger role.”

