Justice Haynes picks Alabama over Georgia

Haynes is the son of Verron Haynes, who caught the winning 6-yard touchdown pass in the infamous ‘Hobnail boot’ victory over Tennessee. Hayes announced his commitment on social media with a picture that included Alabama’s three national championship trophies.

Haynes tweeted: “Every man has their path 2 walk & I’m proud of U for choosin your own. I know the process may have been long & difficult but at the end I’m confident U made the best decision for U. Here’s to your future and all you’ll become. To the next level. To be continued.. Roll Tide!”