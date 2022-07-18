ajc logo
Justice Haynes picks Alabama over Georgia

Justice Haynes (22) sophomore running back for Blessed Trinity, sprints to the end zone against Decatur High School during the second-round playoff game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Roswell. Blessed Trinity won 44-0. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Justice Haynes (22) sophomore running back for Blessed Trinity, sprints to the end zone against Decatur High School during the second-round playoff game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Roswell. Blessed Trinity won 44-0. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Justice Haynes stunned the college football world, and especially the Georgia Bulldogs, when the running back committed to Alabama on Sunday.

Haynes is the son of Verron Haynes, who caught the winning 6-yard touchdown pass in the infamous ‘Hobnail boot’ victory over Tennessee. Hayes announced his commitment on social media with a picture that included Alabama’s three national championship trophies.

Haynes tweeted: “Every man has their path 2 walk & I’m proud of U for choosin your own. I know the process may have been long & difficult but at the end I’m confident U made the best decision for U. Here’s to your future and all you’ll become. To the next level. To be continued.. Roll Tide!”

Haynes, who played at Buford High last season, as been a long-time target of Georgia as the No. 4 ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Georgia landed two running backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle in Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul. Robinson was the No. 4 ranked running back in last year’s recruiting cycle, while Paul was a later riser after a stellar senior season.

The Bulldogs have five scholarship running backs on the roster for the upcoming season, and figure to be led by Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton. Both are draft eligible following this season. Georgia also has Daijun Edwards on scholarship.

Haynes’ commitment also continues a trend of the Bulldogs not landing some of the top players in the state for the 2023 recruiting cycle. As it stands, Georgia has just one commitment from a prospect ranked in the top-10 of the state’s recruiting rankings. That would be offensive tackle Bo Hughley, the No. 3 player in the state. Georgia is still recruiting the No. 1 player in the state in Caleb Downs, but he appears to be trending toward Alabama even before the commitment of Haynes.

-Dawg Nation contributed to this article.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

