Jamaree Salyer a key figure in Georgia’s O-line rebuild

Salyer also worked with Thomas and Falcons lineman Kynan Forney over the summer.

“I just put a lot of work into this quarantine,” Salyer said. “I’ve been learning from guys who’ve done it before. … Just working out every day, trying to get little tools and tricks and just working really hard trying to lose weight, trying to get stronger, trying to get more flexible.”

Salyer’s weight has been the subject of much discussion since he signed with the Bulldogs in 2018. He arrived weighing 335 pounds. At one point this summer, he said he was down to 309. He said he was 315 for the opening of camp.

The lighter and more mobile Salyer can become, the better he can play, especially if he is to assume a role at either tackle. Georgia appears to be fairly set along the interior of the line, with junior Trey Hill as the returning starter at center and Ben Cleveland and Justin Shaffer back to assume reps at right and left guard, respectively. Cleveland, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior, has 16 career starts at right guard. Shaffer started two games at left guard last season and has seen action in 26 in his career before a neck injury sidelined him for the last eight games of last season.

Salyer wants to keep all options open.

“I just knew the weight thing was going to be a huge contributor to where I could go,” Salyer said. “… My goal going into quarantine was to kind of raise my potential, to raise the bar for myself. Knowing that I could play guard, knowing I could play tackle, knowing I could play anything, I knew I could play all those positions at a much higher level if I lost the weight.”

Weight loss became a competitive endeavor among Georgia’s offensive linemen. Luke, the former head coach at Ole Miss who took over the Bulldogs’ line duties after Sam Pittman left to become Arkansas’ head coach, prefers lean and athletic to heavy and strong for his charges.

Inspired in part by Salyer – and maybe a small wager or two – Hill said he actually lost 10-15 pounds over the summer. Hill is listed at 330 pounds on Georgia’s current roster.

“(Salyer) actually drove me a lot during the offseason,” Hill said. “As he was working hard, me and him were just going back and forth talking to each other during the whole quarantine, just basically having a weight loss competition.”

Salyer’s weight loss required discipline at the dinner table. He said he had to cut out sweets, fried foods, fast food and sugary drinks.

“Just trying to stay on that salad regimen and then just going to a water diet,” Salyer said. “To stick with it was really tough. (Giving up) the fried food definitely was the hardest part.”

Until now. Coming out of preseason camp with a starting position on Georgia’s line is now the ultimate challenge for Salyer.