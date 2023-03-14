BreakingNews
UGA’s Smart: ‘We’ve got complete control of our program’
Jalen Carter scheduled to work out at Georgia’s Pro Day

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

ATHENS — All 32 NFL teams are expected to be on hand Wednesday for Georgia’s Pro Day, which is set to feature the workout of defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Carter, one of the top prospects in the NFL draft, did not participate in the workouts at the NFL scouting combine. His agent had announced that Carter wouldn’t work out before his alleged role in a fatal Jan. 15 crash was reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Carter subsequently was arrested on two charges. He left the combine to turn himself in and then returned to continue interviews with NFL teams.

In addition to Carter, the back-to-back defending national champions will have several prospects on hand to work out.

“That list will be pretty long,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday. “We’ve actually got a couple of guys that left in the portal that are going to come back, work out and compete. (Defensive back) Ameer Speed is coming back. A couple other guys that are going to come back. I think (tight end) Kolby Wyatt is coming back.”

Quarterback Stetson Bennett will have another chance to impress NFL scouts. He had a strong combine workout.

“I think (former Georgia receiver) Matt Landers will be back to help Stetson with the throwing and do the throwing sessions,” Smart said. “We don’t have enough receivers.”

The vertical/bench press will be held in the weight room and will not be open to the media.

Here’s the schedule for the workouts:

10:20 a.m. – Indoor facility: Broad jump

10:45 a.m. – Indoor facility: 40-yard dash

11:05 a.m. – Indoor facility: L drill / Shuttles

11:30 a.m. – Indoor facility: Position drills

