It’s official: $483,000 raise for new Georgia AD Josh Brooks

It was not immediately known if UGA will pay him for the entire month or a prorated amount, which would be $1,666.67.

Also included in the salary-action report was a raise of Darrice Griffin, who will now earn $240,000 annual in the deputy role Brooks previously held. Griffin was to earn a $2,500-a-month in an interim role as deputy AD.

Also, a salary was approved for Courtney Gary, who was hired in December by UGA for the newly-created position of assistant AD for diversity. She will earn $80,000 a year annually.

In the area of compliance, UGA reported just one NCAA violation in the final six months of 2020. That was a Level III violation for impermissible contact committed by an unidentified football assistant coach on Jan. 30 of last year. That coach was prohibited from participating in off‐campus recruiting activity or in‐person on or off‐campus contact with the prospective athlete for 30 days. Also, the total number of permissible contacts and spring evaluation days was reduced by two. Neither the coach nor the prospect was identified in the report.