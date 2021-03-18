It’s all about numbers for Georgia football’s early enrollees

And the No. 2 jersey worn by former quarterback D’Wan Mathis last year is now on the back of sophomore running back Kendall Milton. The 22 wore by Milton and linebacker Nate McBride last year is now property of freshman defensive back Javon Bullard. And the defensive 2 made famous by Richard LeCounte the last four years has a new owner in 5-star linebacker signee Smael Mondon.

Also, this year there will be a corresponding 0 to tight end Darnell Washington. Inside linebacker Rian Davis has now claimed that digit for defense. So, there will be a pair of zeroes on the UGA sideline. However, double-zero jerseys still aren’t allowed by the NCAA.

Other new numbers for fans to learn:

5 – Snatched up by freshman wideout Adonai Mitchell on offense; redshirt freshman CB Kelee Ringo already had it on defense;

7 – Abandoned by CB Tyrique Stevenson, who left; claimed by senior linebacker Quay Walker, who wore 25 the last three seasons;

9 – Chosen by redshirt freshman receiver Justin Robinson after wearing 17 last year (it was briefly worn by quarterback Jamie Newman, before he opted out); also worn by DB Ameer Speed on defense;

12 – Now occupied by freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff on offense and freshman defensive back Lovasea Carroll (that’s right, he’s playing defense);

14 – DB David Daniels on defense; QB Jackson Muschamp on offense;

17 – Now worn by freshman WR Jackson Meeks; still Nakobe Dean’s on defense;

19 – Made famous by senior OLB Adam Anderson, freshman TE Brock Bowers is now wearing it as well;

32 – Freshman Chaz Chambliss succeeds fellow LB Monty Rice;

55 – Trey Hill’s “double nickels” go to freshman defensive lineman Marlin Dean;

56 – Freshman offensive lineman Micah Morris can’t be on the field the same time as sophomore snapper William Mote;

65 – Unclaimed last year, it now belongs to 5-star tackle Amarius Mims;

80 – Redshirt sophomore Bret Seither let Daniels have #18 for this more tight end appropriate number;

93 – Now worn by freshman DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins;

94 – Property of Jonathan Jefferson, the touted freshman D-lineman from Douglas County;

98 – The number made famous by Rodrigo Blankenship will be worn by walkon punter Noah Jones of Cairo;

That’s how they’re listed for now. Changes could be made between now and August, especially if a particularly coveted transfer comes Georgia’s way. That probably won’t be Clemson’s Derion Kendrick anymore. He was arrested this past weekend in his hometown of Rock Hill, S.C. But he wore the #1 anyway.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.