Impressive details in Georgia Bulldogs’ championship rings

“We pride ourselves and our athletes on our pursuit of excellence,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “This ring celebrates the dedication and perseverance our team displayed in the 2021 season, and we are excited to share this phenomenal ring.”

The work was done by Minnesota-based Jostens.

Georgia’s players received their rings Monday night at the team’s G-Day banquet. The seniors received theirs on Dooley Field between the first and second quarters of the G-Day game this past Saturday.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.