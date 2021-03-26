How realistic is a George Pickens return for Georgia?

Not exactly the same profile as Pickens, who was considered a top-3 receiver in the SEC for the upcoming season and a potential first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. That event commences in 13 months.

Indeed, there are many instances in which football players have recovered from an ACL tear in nine months, or even less. So, it is in fact physically possible for Pickens to go through reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation and rejoin the Bulldogs for a postseason that may or may not include an SEC Championship game and/or the college football playoffs.

But would he? Would that be a wise?

As much faith as UGA and Smart put into the abilities of renown sports medicine director Ron Courson to rehabilitate knee injuries, the fact is the Bulldogs currently have two players on their roster who had to rehab second ACL injuries within a year of suffering the first. For receiver Dominick Blaylock, it was the same knee. For running back Zamir White, it was different knees.

Both of them were underclassmen when the injuries occurred. One of them has made it back so far and neither currently has the professional football profile of Pickens. UGA Hall of Famer and retired NFL veteran Matt Stinchcomb explains it best.

“Given what they’ve experienced with Dominick Blaylock, and given what they’ve seen with Zamir White, where we’re talking about multiple knee surgeries in near succession, it is impossible for me to even contemplate Georgia being aggressive with the rehabilitation of (Pickens’) injury,” said Stinchcomb, who covers college football as an analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. “Say they want to have him back by December. That ain’t happening. And, frankly, you look at (Pickens) and then you look at what’s about to transpire in April with (LSU receiver) Ja’Marr Chase. He didn’t play at all last year but is going to be wide receiver 1. I don’t know that you can say that about Pickens, but I know that he projects well at the next level.”

Nevertheless, Smart maintains there’s a route for Pickens to play for Georgia again this season. “I’m very hopeful that George gets well and is able to come back,” he said.

A more pertinent question might be how long the Hoover, Ala., native plans to remain in Athens. Neither Pickens nor his father have responded to requests for comment.

In the short term, Pickens plans to have the surgery done in Athens and will rehab at UGA while remaining in school. Smart’s comments Thursday seemed to indicate Pickens not only will stay through the summer but remain enrolled in the fall.

“I think George will embrace his role,” Smart said without elaboration. “George, he loves football. He will be around our players, coaching those guys, trying to help them in any way he can. I think that is huge.”

It will be, if it happens.

