Hot-shooting Alabama rides 3-point shots to victory against Georgia

“It’s an open-shot game, and we did not get the ball stopped enough,” Georgia coach Tom Crean said. “When we don’t get the ball stopped, it creates the over-helps and the last thing you want to do against a really good shooting team is be in a position to overhelp.

“We didn’t guard the ball, obviously, a couple of times as well in the isolation game, but there is still no reason to have to over help. They’re (Alabama) so good at one more pass, then one more after that. They coach a style that is very much about finding the matchup that they want.”