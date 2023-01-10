Horned Frogs capitalize after 60-yard explosive play

And that’s what makes TCU’s offense so good – they’re one of the most explosive teams in college football.
Duggan hits a wide-open Davis for a 60-yard pickup, and three plays later Duggan runs it in for a two-yard touchdown. Looked like busted coverage by Bullard. Georgia’s secondary gave up 502 passing yards in the SEC Championship vs. LSU and 348 passing yards in the Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State; we’ll have to see how it handles this TCU air attack.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
