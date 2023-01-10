ajc logo
X

Horned Frogs capitalize after 60-yard explosive play

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

And that’s what makes TCU’s offense so good – they’re one of the most explosive teams in college football.

Duggan hits a wide-open Davis for a 60-yard pickup, and three plays later Duggan runs it in for a two-yard touchdown. Looked like busted coverage by Bullard. Georgia’s secondary gave up 502 passing yards in the SEC Championship vs. LSU and 348 passing yards in the Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State; we’ll have to see how it handles this TCU air attack.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation 11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work
3h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Abrams raised record $113 million for governor’s race, still owes money
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Abrams raised record $113 million for governor’s race, still owes money
4h ago

Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Georgia expansion
5h ago
The Latest
Georgia running away with it
4m ago
Add another Bennett rushing touchdown to the pile
29m ago
Taking turns on wide-open pass plays
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia-TCU national championship game
4h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
11h ago
Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top