Grad transfers Newman, McKitty among Bulldogs on watch lists

Newman, who came to Georgia from Wake Forest, was included among the players to watch for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. The Maxwell is intended for college football’s overall player of the year, and the O’Brien is designated for the country’s best quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Newman is expected to start at quarterback for the Bulldogs in the coming season. He started his last 16 games with the Demon Deacons.