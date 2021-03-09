Georgia’s Wheeler, Johnson earn SEC basketball honors

Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 sophomore point guard from Houston, was named second-team All-SEC team. Johnson, a 6-1 freshman guard, made the SEC’s all-freshman squad. The awards were voted on by the conference’s 14 head coaches.

Alabama’s Nate Oats earned SEC coach-of-the-year honors, and the Crimson Tide’s Herbert Jones was chosen as player of the year and defensive player of the year. Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu earned SEC scholar-athlete of the Year. Arkansas’ Moses Moody was tabbed freshman of the year, and Arkansas’ JD Notae was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year.