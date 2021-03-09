Georgia’s Wheeler, Johnson earn SEC basketball honors

ATHENS — Georgia guards Sahvir Wheeler and K.D. Johnson were each honored Tuesday as the SEC released its men’s basketball postseason awards.
Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 sophomore point guard from Houston, was named second-team All-SEC team. Johnson, a 6-1 freshman guard, made the SEC’s all-freshman squad. The awards were voted on by the conference’s 14 head coaches.
Alabama’s Nate Oats earned SEC coach-of-the-year honors, and the Crimson Tide’s Herbert Jones was chosen as player of the year and defensive player of the year. Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu earned SEC scholar-athlete of the Year. Arkansas’ Moses Moody was tabbed freshman of the year, and Arkansas’ JD Notae was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year.
Wheeler became the first player in Georgia history to record a triple-double when he scored 14 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in an upset win over LSU on Feb. 23. He also became the Bulldogs’ all-time single-season assists leader, with 180 in 25 games heading into this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. Wheeler leads the SEC in both assists per game (7.2 app) and double-doubles (seven) and also ranks No. 3 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.64), No. 3 in playing time (34.8 mpg), No. 7 in steals (1.6 spg) and No. 16 in scoring (14.0 ppg). He is No. 2 nationally in total assists.
Johnson missed Georgia’s first 10 games due to an NCAA academic certification issue. But he made up for lost time since getting activated right before the fourth game of the SEC schedule, however, averaging 13.6 points and shooting 39% from 3-point range.
Georgia completed its third regular season under coach Tom Crean this past Saturday with a loss to regular-season champion Alabama. The Bulldogs (14-11, 7-11) enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 10 seed and will face Missouri on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
SEC BASKETBALL HONORS
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart, Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama