Georgia’s Wheeler, Johnson earn SEC basketball honors

Georgia sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives on Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Wheeler logged another 'double-double' with 18 points and 10 assists, but the Bulldogs fell to the No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide 89-79. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)
Credit: Tony Walsh

By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS — Georgia guards Sahvir Wheeler and K.D. Johnson were each honored Tuesday as the SEC released its men’s basketball postseason awards.

Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 sophomore point guard from Houston, was named second-team All-SEC team. Johnson, a 6-1 freshman guard, made the SEC’s all-freshman squad. The awards were voted on by the conference’s 14 head coaches.

Alabama’s Nate Oats earned SEC coach-of-the-year honors, and the Crimson Tide’s Herbert Jones was chosen as player of the year and defensive player of the year. Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu earned SEC scholar-athlete of the Year. Arkansas’ Moses Moody was tabbed freshman of the year, and Arkansas’ JD Notae was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year.

Wheeler became the first player in Georgia history to record a triple-double when he scored 14 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in an upset win over LSU on Feb. 23. He also became the Bulldogs’ all-time single-season assists leader, with 180 in 25 games heading into this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. Wheeler leads the SEC in both assists per game (7.2 app) and double-doubles (seven) and also ranks No. 3 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.64), No. 3 in playing time (34.8 mpg), No. 7 in steals (1.6 spg) and No. 16 in scoring (14.0 ppg). He is No. 2 nationally in total assists.

Georgia freshman guard K.D. Johnson (0) celebrates score against Ole Miss on Jan. 16, 2021, at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)
Credit: Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Johnson missed Georgia’s first 10 games due to an NCAA academic certification issue. But he made up for lost time since getting activated right before the fourth game of the SEC schedule, however, averaging 13.6 points and shooting 39% from 3-point range.

Georgia completed its third regular season under coach Tom Crean this past Saturday with a loss to regular-season champion Alabama. The Bulldogs (14-11, 7-11) enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 10 seed and will face Missouri on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

SEC BASKETBALL HONORS

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart, Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

