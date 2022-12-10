Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud

Georgia hasn’t seen many teams with Ohio State’s firepower. Quarterback C.J. Stroud also is a Heisman finalist, and he seemed the favorite for the honor until Michigan stepped in. Stroud has passed for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns to six interceptions. He’s expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

“I’ve only seen him a bit in passing, but he’s very accurate,” Bennett said. “One of the things I notice is how he hits them in stride and on time so that they can (get yards after catch).” Stroud praised Georgia’s overall strength and spoke glowingly of Bennett, citing his resilience.

Stroud’s top target, Marvin Harrison, might be the country’s best receiver. He has 72 catches for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Buckeyes also have an SEC-like offensive line, anchored by two excellent tackles in Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones.

The Buckeyes’ defense has a tough task ahead of it, too. After seeing Michigan look effortless in cutting through Ohio State’s secondary, it isn’t hard to envision opportunities for Georgia tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, along with the running backs.

It sets up an exciting matchup for a championship berth.

“We’re still hungry,” Bennett said. “We’re excited to play Ohio State. Georgia vs. Ohio State doesn’t happen very much. I think maybe once in ‘92 (Jan. 1, 1993). It’s going to be fun.”