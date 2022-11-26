Georgia’s seniors continue to set records with win against Georgia Tech

McIntosh’s season-best run flipped the field in the second quarter, moving the ball from Georgia’s 20 to Tech’s 35. The Bulldogs scored five plays later to take a 10-7 lead with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter. McIntosh’s previous longest run this season was 27 yards.

His long reception came on first-and-10 at Georgia’s 18. Stetson Bennett threw a spiral just over the hands of a leaping Tech defender and into the arms of McIntosh, who was sprinting down the Tech sideline. He caught the pass at the 40-yard line. He was tackled at the 4. McIntosh’s previous career-best reception was 49 yards, set earlier this season against Tennessee. On Saturday against Tech, a horse-collar penalty resulted in the ball being moved by the officials to the 2-yard line. Georgia scored on its next play to cap a 99-yard drive and take a 30-7 lead with 13:45 remaining. The 99-yard drive was the longest in Kirby Smart’s time as Georgia’s coach.

“It’s my last year man, I know what I want, I’ve been waiting all my life for this moment,” McIntosh said.

Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

Among the other seniors who performed well Saturday included Bennett, who completed 10 of 18 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed five times for 21 yards; defensive back Tykee Smith, who had five tackles, including a sack; defensive back Chris Smith, who had three tackles; outside linebacker Robert Beal who had three tackles; and kicker Jake Podlesny, who successfully kicked three field goals and four extra-points.

“They set the tone,” Smart said. “They set the standard, they lead. They’re the guys that when things aren’t going well at practice, they step up and say that others need to take ownership in this program. They learned from a really good group last year, and they held the standard high.”