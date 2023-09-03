Georgia’s offensive line pays respects to Devin Willock

ATHENS — Georgia’s offensive line began a new tradition Saturday to honor a fallen teammate.

Starting with Saturday’s game against Tennessee-Martin, one of the Bulldogs’ linemen will wear the No. 77 jersey in each week. No. 77 was the number worn by Devin Willock the past three seasons. A sophomore from New Milford, N.J., Willock died in an Athens car crash Jan. 15, in the early-morning hours after Georgia held a parade and celebration for winning its second consecutive national championship. The 6-6, 335-pound athlete started two games at right guard and played in all 15 for the Bulldogs last season.

Senior guard Xavier Truss, Willock’s closest friend on the team, wore the 77 jersey Saturday. Truss normally wears No. 73 for the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s offensive linemen had been asked the past several weeks how they planned to honor Willock. Some said they were still contemplating what to do, while others hinted that it was a secret.

“I don’t want to say anything about that,” tackle Amarius Mims said at the end of preseason camp.

Said senior center Sedrick Van Pran: “It’s kind of hard to fully commemorate somebody that you came in with and this is supposed to be a senior season. When you do it, you want to make sure you do it right.”

The Bulldogs paid a nice tribute to Willock during the annual spring game in April. On the opening offensive play of the game, the offense lined up without anybody in the left guard position that Willock usually occupied and took an intentional delay-of-game penalty.

A portrait of Willock hangs inside the offensive line’s team meeting room at the Butts-Mehre football complex, where Willock’s chair remains empty. Several of the players also have gotten tattoos.

“We’re definitely going to do something throughout the season because he’s a big part of our offensive line’s why, why we do things the way we do them,” sophomore guard Tate Ratledge said.

Willock was one of two members of the football program to die in that Jan. 15 car crash. Driver Chandler LeCroy, an athletic department employee, also died. She was driving a UGA-leased Chevrolet Suburban at more than 100 mph while under the influence of alcohol, according to the subsequent police investigation. Tory Bowles, another recruiting staffer, was seriously injured, while fellow Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon walked about with a cut on his forehead.

Willock’s family is suing the university.