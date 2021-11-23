Georgia’s Jordan Davis a finalist for Outland Trophy

So, it has been a good week for Davis. But Tuesday’s designation rewards Davis for his work on the football field. That has been exemplary as Davis serves the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ primary run-game clog in the middle of the defense. That defense enters Saturday’s regular-season finale against Georgia Tech No. 2 in the nation in yards allowed per game (236.3), No. 2 against the run (77.2 ypg) and No. 1 by more than a touchdown points allowed (7.5 pg).

Only one other Georgia player has won the Outland Trophy. That was NFL and College Hall of Fame defensive tackle Bill Stanfill, who won the award in 1968. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was a semifinalist in 2019.

Davis’ defensive statistics won’t blow away anybody. He heads into the Tech game with 23 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. But he has recorded nine quarterback hurries, made jaw-dropping tackles on the perimeter and also blocked a field-goal attempt.

“It’s hard to quantify,” Smart said of Davis’ impact. “He has this personality that people embrace. If you don’t know him, you’ve missed out. I wouldn’t say that he’s the best-kept secret now, but he probably was for three years. He’s just funny, has a great sense of humor, great work ethic, great leadership. He cares. He stands up and tells the team how much he cares about them and how he’ll do anything for them.

“I’m really proud by the way he’s handled this season because a lot of guys, when they come back, they don’t necessarily handle things the right way. He’s done that.”