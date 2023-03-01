Georgia’s home finale ends with a thud vs. Florida

“Sometimes you feel like your guys deserve a little success,” said Georgia first-year-coach Mike White. “They just wouldn’t go in for us. ... We shoot it better than that and we need to, of course.”

The Bulldogs’ most reliable scorers struggled to get the ball to go down. Guard Kario Oquendo scored a team-high 20 points but went 0-for-7 from 3-point range and missed five of his 15 foul shots. Center Braelen Bridges, a nearly 60% shooter on the season coming off a 5-for-5 game, made just 3-of-11 on this night.

“Different nights show you different things,” Oquendo said. “Like, last time I went 3-for-4 from 3, this game I went ‘0-fer.’ You can say people are tired, but we’ve still got to play hard every single game.”

Meanwhile, the Gators (15-15, 8-9) saw 53.7% of their shots go down. Will Richard, a sophomore from Fairburn, was particularly effective. He scored a game-high 24 points and was 5-of-8 from behind the arc. It represented season highs on both counts for the first-year transfer from Belmont.

Myreon Jones, a 6-foot-3 guard who played for White at Florida last year, added 14 points and 12 rebounds. White brought Jones to Florida from Penn State before last season with the Gators.

White insisted losing to Florida -- twice -- in his first season after leaving did not sting anymore than any other opponent.

“No, not at all,” White said. “In fact, there’s few players I root for in the league other than the players that I coach and it was a lot of those guys on that bench. There’s a lot of people on that sideline I have strong relationships, of course, and I was happy to see a few of them play well.”

Star center Colin Castleton, who played two seasons at Florida under White, is out for the season with a broken right hand.

Florida 77, Georgia 67

Guard Justin Hill, who poured in 16 points for the Bulldogs, made a pair of free throws at the 7:19 mark of the second half and wiped out nearly all of what had been a 12-point deficit. But it took only 17 seconds for Richard to answer with one of his five treys from the wing to push the lead back to five.

Georgia would stay close for the next three minutes. Then, trailing by seven with less than four minutes to play, Hill missed back-to-back 3-pointers, rebounding his own miss in between. That was the first two of five consecutive missed shots by the Bulldogs.

“I had an open shot, missed, it came back to me somehow, felt confident enough to shoot again, it just didn’t go in,” Hill said. “But I still feel like they were pretty good shots.”

Georgia wouldn’t score again until Oquendo made a free throw with 1:30 left. Seventh-year senior Jailyn Ingram came off the bench and nailed a 3-pointer for UGA that got it within six points with 43 seconds to go. But the Bulldogs wouldn’t score again.

The loss effectively closed the door on Georgia finishing among the top 10 seeds for next week’s tournament. Mississippi State was playing host to South Carolina and could fall behind Georgia with a loss in that game and another one Saturday at Vanderbilt. But then the Bulldogs, who have the tiebreaker over State, would need to win this weekend against the Gamecocks in Columbia.

There is very little Georgia has done over the last month of the season to believe it’s capable of that.

“Another opportunity,” White said. “We’re trying to close out the season the right way, just like South Carolina’s trying to close out the season. Florida came in here trying to break through. We’ll be trying to do the same thing.”

Said Oquendo: “Just keep fighting, keep fighting for wins and stay alive. Once we get out of South Carolina, it’s win or go home.”