Georgia’s Davis Thompson adds name to Walker Cup trophy

In December, Thompson also competed on the international stage when he went 2-1-1 for Team USA in the Arnold Palmer Cup. Thompson joins Nick Cassini, Erik Compton, Russell Henley, Lee McCoy, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell and Harman as the only Bulldogs to play in both the Walker Cup and the Palmer Cup.

Georgia has a rich history of its golfers playing for the Walker Cup. Starting with “The Georgia Pine” George Hamer in 1947, 16 different Bulldogs have worn the red, white and blue of the U.S. team, including four-time participant Vinny Giles and two-timers Allen Miller (1969, ’71), Danny Yates (1989, ’93) and Brian Harman (2005, ’09). In addition, Jimmy Gabrielsen was the U.S. captain in 1981 and 1991, Giles served as the captain in 1993, and Yates captained the 1999 and 2001 squads.

Thompson is a two-time All-American for the Bulldogs, including First-Team designation for 2019-20. He has been named both All-SEC and All-Southeast Region and leads the SEC with a 69.75 scoring average, including 13 rounds in the 60s. He won the Tiger Invitational earlier this season for his third career victory.

Thompson recently was chosen as Georgia’s male nominee for the SEC’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship. With a 3.65 GPA in Sport Management, Thompson was picked as the male recipient of the 2020-21 Joel Eaves Award and he earned a Ramsey Scholarship for Academic & Athletic Excellence.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.